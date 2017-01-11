Weston selectmen allocate funds to Lachat, new website

The Weston Board of Selectmen met in a special meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5. The following were among the agenda items up for discussion and action.

Lachat grant

The selectmen unanimously approved the allocation of $3,000 from the Community Grants fund to Lachat Town Farm.

The money will be used to install an electric hookup for the machine shop and the greenhouse, which Carol Baldwin, head of Friends of Lachat, called an “immediate need” for the farm.

The community grants line contains $15,000 total for charitable contributions from the town. In recent years, the town has allocated $25,000 to the line, but the selectmen and finance board cut $10,000 from the line for this fiscal year.

In August 2016, the selectmen allocated $9,000 from the line to Homes With Hope, a Westport-based homeless shelter that provides rooms for the area homeless. They also allocated $600 to First Night Weston/Westport for its annual New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Westport.

Selectman Chris Spaulding was supportive of allocating funds to Lachat because the farm is located in Weston and serves Weston residents.

“In terms of community activities in Weston, Lachat is paramount,” said Spaulding. “The other things we’ve given to are good causes but they aren’t primarily domiciled here.”

The Weston Way

The board unanimously approved the allocation of $729 from the general fund to pay for a press release for thewestonway.com website.

The website is the creation of the Strategic Planning Committee, which is working on marketing strategies to advertise Weston’s attractiveness as a town.

Bill Douglass, a publicist and member of the committee, said the target of the press release is to reach out to people in the New York metro area.

“We’re thinking about people from New York, all the boroughs, Long Island, Westchester, and New Jersey,” said Douglass.

He said the Strategic Planning Committee has put a fair amount of work into the website and he wants to make sure that “interested parties will know about it.”

“We are thinking a lot about how we can improve Weston’s search results on Google,” said Douglass. “When people type in ‘best schools in Fairfield County’ we’d love for Weston to come up more prominently. The website will play a strong role in achieving that goal over time.”

Selectman Dennis Tracey praised the Strategic Planning Committee for getting the website finished.

“This isn’t something that was assigned to the marketing committee [part of the Strategic Planning Committee],” said Tracey. “This is the marketing committee thinking forward with new ideas and saying, ‘We can do this,’ and here we are now.”