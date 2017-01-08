The Hallway: Coding should be a core subject

Computer science lies at the heart of the devices that we rely on today. If you use a smartphone, a personal computer, a personal assistant like Amazon Echo, a GPS system, or even a Keurig coffee maker, you are interacting with code, instructions people give to computers. And there is no doubt that its role in our lives will only increase in the future. The pervasiveness of computer science in our daily lives is becoming more and more visible as previously unconnected devices such as light bulbs and thermometers join the “Internet of things.”

Also, far beyond the helpful technologies that are popping up in our hands and our homes, the implications of computer science extend into national security and privacy. Although in many cases technology is altering our lives for the better, the recent talk over incidents such as the Russian hack of the Democratic National Convention and the hacking of more than 1 billion Yahoo email accounts sheds light on the more frightening consequences of the ubiquity of modern technology.

Between the prevalence of new devices that rely on code and large-scale concerns that require a knowledge of computer science to address, it’s fair to say that coding is the language of the future.

Yet the pace at which computer science is transforming the world is not being met in the American education system. Although programming jobs are currently the No. 1 new source of wages in the United States, last year only about 43,000 computer science college graduates entered the workforce to fill 500,000 new jobs (less than 9%).

As computer science enters more aspects of our lives, people who do not have coding experience will be left behind in the American economy. It is the responsibility of American schools to educate students in computer science and encourage them to explore this subject early on.

While the Weston Public School District has made efforts to introduce computer science, there needs to be a much greater emphasis placed on increasing enrollment in these classes and promoting gender diversity. There are currently three coding classes offered at Weston High School, but next semester there are only 38 students enrolled in all three classes combined, and of those students, only five of them are girls.

The problem behind enrollment lies in the fact that, despite its importance, the high school considers coding an elective. Weston High School should treat computer science as a core academic subject and mandate that all students take at least a semester of coding before graduation.

Certainly not unique to Weston, the gender gap in computer science is equally as concerning and more difficult to address. Fortunately, there are efforts being taken to expose more girls to computer science. At Weston Middle School, there is an after-school club called Girls Who Code which gives girls an opportunity to explore coding on an introductory level. The hope is that the community the club creates will be a support network for the girls as they continue to pursue computer science in high school and beyond.

While teaching computer science will eventually be seen as a priority in the Weston Public Schools, it would do a service to both students and the district as a whole to put an emphasis on coding now. After all, it is the future.

The Hallway is a weekly column written on a rotating basis by Weston High School students.