Weston school board chairman gives budget overview

As budget season for the Weston Board of Education begins, I would like to share a quick overview of the process. The Weston BOE runs on a calendar year of July 1 through June 30 for a fiscal year. Our proposed budget is presented to the town at the ATBM (Annual Town Budget Meeting) in April of each spring, and voted on by town residents in referendum in May. The Board of Education (BOE) uses this as its working budget for the following year.

The work for each new budget begins in September of each school year with a zero-based budget assumption, building the budget line by line, school by school for the students who are in the system. Our budget from the previous year is not automatically rolled over; we look at each program, every curricular need, every student’s individual need. The budget is always based on the students who are enrolled for that year. Decreasing enrollment numbers don’t always allow for a reduction of a classroom or staff since the reduction is most often district-wide, across grades K-12.

The BOE’s guiding principle for class sizes is 18 to 20 children per class in kindergarten and grade one, and 20 to 24 students per class in grades three through eight. High school classes are developed around interest, and the progression through a course of studies for the four years a student is at the high school. These are guidelines that are reaffirmed early in the budget assumptions each year.

Weston has the distinction of being the No. 1 community in New England with the largest in-migration ratio, meaning that proportionally more people are moving into our community for the schools than would be anticipated solely by counting the number of children born in Weston. (Birth rates traditionally indicate how many students might enroll in the school system in a kindergarten “cohort.”) The 2016-17 school year is an example of this phenomenon. We found ourselves welcoming so many more kindergarten-age children that we had to add a teacher and a classroom. This also occurred in grades two and four. More students appeared by August and we moved to accommodate them.

With an eye to the future, the Board of Education has also been involved in a detailed study for the past six months looking at the grade configurations for our four schools, looking at economic and educational changes in school grades that might be considered.

As of our Dec. 19 BOE meeting, the full board has reconfirmed that our four schools are appropriate groupings of students, and there might be serious educational ramifications, and perhaps no significant financial savings, if we were to move the second grade to the intermediate school and re-purpose space at Hurlbutt Elementary School.

We have affirmed that for the next three to five years, Hurlbutt will remain a K-2 school, and the intermediate school will remain a 3-5 school. We see a stabilizing or slow growth model for enrollment in all our schools for the near future and will, of course, look at new enrollment projections on an annual basis as we continue to pursue educational excellence.

During October and November, the administration and the committees of the BOE review their projected needs. Discussions are held as to improvements for the system, new course additions for the high school, enrollment information, curricular needs, technology supports, and facilities and maintenance (items or needs under $5,000).

Concurrently, a capital budget is developed in conjunction with the town for improvements or repairs to the facilities plant that are over $5,000 in cost.

The Board of Education officially begins the budget review process in January. All meetings of the BOE are posted online at westonps.org, and all weather-related changes are updated. Additionally, all our meetings throughout the year are posted at Weston Town Hall in the town clerk’s office.

Board of Education: Budget Calendar

Tuesday, Jan. 10: Presentation of budget by administration in the Weston Middle School library, 7 p.m. (televised).

Thursday, Jan. 12: Superintendent and BOE present budget to PTO members.

Tuesday, Jan. 17: Weston Middle School library, questions and answers (televised).

Thursday, Jan. 19: Session 3, if needed, to complete presentation of budget.

Monday, Jan. 23: Regular Board of Education meeting, and anticipated approval of a 2017-18 budget (televised).

Thursday, Feb.2: Submission of approved budget to first selectman’s office.

Tuesday, Feb. 7: Board of Education meets with selectmen to review budget.

Wednesday, March 8: Board of Education meets with Board of Finance to review budget.

Wednesday, March 29: Board of Finance public hearing on budget.

Tuesday, April 4: Board of Finance meeting to deliberate BOE and town budgets.

Wednesday, April 19: Annual Town Budget Meeting (ATBM).

Date TBD: Townwide budget referendum.