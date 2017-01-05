Weston to lose $118,000 in state education cuts

Weston will receive $118,000 less in state education funding this year. It was announced last Thursday that approximately $20 million is being cut across the state from Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grants, with wealthier communities taking a bigger hit.

The announcement comes just days before the January 2017 payment was to be made by the state to local communities.

For distressed school districts, the cut will be held to $250,000 each. In Greenwich, the cut will amount to $1.3 million, or 90.5% of its state education funding. Weston’s funding was cut 30.9%, from $381,480 to $263,431.

In a letter sent to legislative leaders last Thursday, Ben Barnes, director of the state’s Office of Policy and Management, said the reductions will be applied to January 2017 and April 2017 Education Cost Sharing grant payments and will be made “in a needs-directed manner.”

This is the third go-round of ECS funding cuts. Altogether, the state has cut nearly $700,000 from Weston. In addition to the proposed $118,000 cut, there was a previous $103,000 cut, and another for $464,000.

The cuts by the state were made to help lessen what is projected to be a $56 million state budget deficit.

Ellen Uzenoff, chairman of the Weston Board of Education, said while the timing of the most recent cut was unwelcome, it didn’t come as a surprise. “We know what dire straits the state budget is in. It’s just that the timing is critically bad. In the same time, we have more and more unfunded mandates. We will be working with the Board of Finance and Board of Selectmen on this,” she said.

Weston’s state senators, Tony Hwang and Toni Boucher, both Republicans, were also critical of the timing.

“The Malloy administration waited until half the fiscal year went by before letting towns know how much they would lose. That elapsed time makes these cuts even more difficult for towns to bear,” Hwang said.

Boucher agreed. “The last-minute cuts to schools continues a sadly predictable trend. The governor is a Scrooge to our communities and children while playing Father Christmas to state employee unions. Happy New Year indeed!”

LoCIP cut

In addition to ECS cuts, the state announced it was cutting Local Capital Improvement Program (LoCIP) funding by $30 million. An estimated $65,240 is expected to be cut from Weston — the town’s entire amount of LoCIP funding.

LoCIP distributes funds to municipalities to reimburse them for the cost of eligible local capital improvement projects, such as road, bridge or public building construction activities. Weston Finance Director Rick Darling said the town uses LoCIP funds for road paving.

First Selectman Nina Daniel said given Connecticut’s ongoing fiscal woes, the ECS and LoCIP cuts mean the town and school district must be mindful that these are “lean times we live in.”

“On the positive side,” she said, “Weston does not rely as heavily as most towns on state money. Furthermore, with our great human capital and dedication to providing the best possible services for the money we can afford, Weston will do all right,” she said.