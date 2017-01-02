Artist Martha Bloom holds collage workshop in Weston

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, there will be a workshop for making and creating multimedia collage and assemblage pieces with renowned artist Martha Bloom.

Attendees should bring two- or three-dimensional materials they have collected or found, personal objects of interest, or recycled materials to work with, including their own stretched canvas, hard surfaces, wood or cloth, paint brushes, pigments, and scissors or cutting tools of choice.

Bloom will provide additional glues, materials and fodder to support and enhance the work.

Working with personal collections can help make the process of art-making more expansive and the artwork more meaningful and genuine

Individual guidance will be offered to facilitate each participant’s personal creative process. Light snacks and tea will be served, but attendees are advised to bring their own lunch.

The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will be held at Red Bee Barn, 77 Lyons Plain Road. The cost is $100.

A seasoned professional artist, Martha Bloom is an instructor at New York City’s National Academy, Art Students League and Silvermine School of Art. Her work is in the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Library of Congress and numerous private and public collections. For more information, email her at [email protected]