Weston 2016 Year in Review

2016 was a year of surprises in Weston. The town and the entire nation was consumed with the presidential election, and the results in November came as a major surprise to nearly everyone. Other surprises included a bizarre case of animal hoarding, and the sudden closing of the Cobb’s Mill Inn. There was also a failed attempt to change zoning for senior housing, and new personnel took on key roles in the schools and town.

Here are The Weston Forum’s top stories of 2016:

House of Horrors

Hundreds of exotic birds, snakes, and reptiles — many in poor condition or dead — were found in a Weston home in September, in one of the worst cases of animal hoarding officials said they had ever seen.

More than 130 live birds and 90 snakes were removed from a house and outbuilding on Newtown Turnpike owned by Daniel Kopulos. Kopulos was the executive director at the Animal Preservation Alliance and founder of Fauna, an upscale Manhattan pet store that has since closed.

Before this incident, Kopulos had a reputation as a dedicated bird lover. In 2011, the New York Times called him a “soft-spoken bird whisperer” for annual trips he made to Guatemala to save endangered scarlet macaws.

Kopulos was arrested in October and charged with animal cruelty. He has an upcoming court date in January.

In memoriam

Drew Friedman, 86, owner of the Cobb’s Mill Inn restaurant, died in February and the Cobb’s Mill Inn has been shuttered ever since, with no announcement about its re-opening.

This is the second time in recent years the historic restaurant and local celebrity watering hole has gone dark. The Cobb’s Mill buildings and property at 12 Old Mill Road are currently listed for sale for $2.295 million.

Iconic children’s filmmaker Mort Schindel died in August at the age of 98, but fortunately he got to see a popular exhibit about his Weston Woods studio at the Weston Historical Society that ran through February.

Weston High School graduate Victoria McGrath, 23, who was injured in the Boston Marathon bombing, died in March in an automobile accident overseas. Much has been done in her honor to further her charitable causes with veterans and children.

Norfield tree

In September, Weston’s new tree warden, Bill Lomas, placed a notice of removal on the Norfield tree, the first step in signaling the impending doom of the large four-masted oak tree on the corner of Norfield Road and Norfield Farm Lane.

However, the tree was spared the ax following a public hearing in November that featured impassioned arguments from the public for keeping it standing. Instead of cutting it down entirely, Lomas decided to eliminate one of the tree’s four masts and remove dead limbs. Work on the tree starts this week.

Police log

Francis Tarik, 18, Leequaje Jackson, 20, and a juvenile, all from Bridgeport, were arrested in September in connection with an attempted burglary and Weston home invasion.

Two Hamden men were arrested in March for selling oxycodone to a 22-year-old Weston man who overdosed and remains in a coma. Tahir Farid, 22, was sentenced in November to six months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Ryan Looney, 22, awaits sentencing.

After Kyle Navin’s arrest in November 2015 for the murder of his parents, Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin, former longtime Weston residents, his court case was continued throughout 2016, with reports that he may accept a plea deal in January 2017.

On the road

After years of asking for help to combat speeding, residents of Old Mill Road finally got traffic calming devices, including speed humps and raised sidewalks, installed on the road.

A $3.3-million state construction project to replace two culverts under Weston Road (Route 57) resulted in a lot of complaints from the public.

The project hit a snag early on when construction was halted to deal with the unexpected discovery of underground electrical conduits. Barriers and construction equipment lined the busy roadway for months, prompting complaints from Weston drivers.

Complaints were issued about noise in November when construction took place throughout the night. The DOT has since ceased overnight work, and construction is expected to start again on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Around town

In February, a group of Weston developers proposed the creation of a new zone in town for senior housing called the Active Adult Community District. Because of substantial opposition at a public hearing in April, the application was subsequently withdrawn.

To raise pedestrian safety awareness, Ray Rauth of Weston walked across the entire state of Connecticut in June, covering 120 miles along the Boston Post Road.

Dr. Margaret Wirtenberg, an artist, Weston Forum columnist, and active member of the League of Women Voters, was named Weston’s Citizen of the Year.

In January, the Weston Food Pantry got a new board of directors and is providing food for people in need.

Pokémon Go was all the rage in July when a popular cell phone application was launched. People of all ages were seen walking around looking down at their cell phones trying to capture digital Pokémon creatures. However, there were a number of technical glitches with the app and the fad faded almost as quickly as it came.

Animals, animals, animals

A rabid fox and raccoon were discovered wandering around town last winter.

A pack of coyotes were heard loudly “celebrating” after snatching a homeowner’s pet dog.

Black bears woke up in early spring and were seen all over town, wreaking havoc in yards, even destroying one resident’s beehive.

Lumina, a noted and celebrated golden retriever with the Guiding Eyes for the Blind program, passed away at age 12.

Renovations

The town had two major renovation projects in 2016, with one seeing completion and one still in the planning stages.

The interior renovation project for the Weston Public Library was completed in December. Improvements include creation of a new public meeting space, addition of a Starbucks coffee brewing machine, additional computer areas, new furniture, and new electric outlets for the public.

Meanwhile, a project to renovate the police department hit a number of snags. A proposal to construct a freestanding $10.2-million public safety complex was rejected as the Board of Selectmen focused on a less expensive option to renovate the existing police station and communications/dispatch center.

Tied into the renovation was a proposal by First Selectman Nina Daniel to purchase the property at 48 Norfield Road that abuts town hall. Her plan was to move some town offices there in order to give more room for the police department expansion. However, the town’s option to purchase the property expired in July before a decision was made to purchase the property.

A new plan was designed to put an addition onto the existing police station. Two designs were proposed, and one had space large enough to accommodate a regional dispatch center. That plan was ultimately scrapped when there was no interest from any outside entities to re-locate their dispatch services to Weston.

It then took additional time for the police, fire, and EMS departments to agree where the entrance to the communications center should be located. With those issues now resolved, the project is expected to progress in 2017.

Personnel changes

The Weston school district got a new superintendent. Former Greenwich superintendent William McKersie was appointed to the job in May, replacing Colleen Palmer, who left to take the superintendent’s job in Westport.

Weston police Officer Travis Arnette was promoted to sergeant, replacing Mike Ferullo, who left to further his career with the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves.

Officer Joe Mogollon has taken on a new role as the school district’s first school resource officer.

In July, Christopher Proudfoot, a 23-year veteran of the Westport Police Department, joined the ranks as Weston’s newest patrol officer.

Alessandra Petrino was hired as Weston’s new children’s librarian. She replaced Pamela Wilonski, who left in the fall after less than a year on the job.

Joe Parciasepe was hired as program director for the Parks and Recreation Department.

Longtime town administrator Tom Landry is retiring from Weston in January. Jonathan Luiz, assistant town manager for Windsor, will begin the job on Jan. 9.

Political hijinks

Finally, it seems that every election year there’s some kind of hijinks involving political signs. This year was no exception.

Tensions were at an all-time high as the highly contentious presidential race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump played out. The Forum first received complaints from Trump supporters who said a number of their lawn signs had been stolen.

Clinton supporters then made a number of the same complaints about their lawn signs, prompting one supporter to nail replacement signs high up on a tree.

They call this the silly season for a reason.