Football: Weston 19, Joel Barlow 13

By Weston Forum on November 24, 2016 in High School Sports · 1 Comments

Stopping a five-game losing streak, the Weston High football team ended the season on a winning note with a 19-13 victory over host Joel Barlow in the annual Thanksgiving Day game. It now leads the series 10-7-4.

Weston led in the first quarter on a four-yard pass from Alex Fruhbeis to Jason Lawrence. The Falcons countered later in the frame with a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Trevor Furrer and with Kevin Valenti’s extra point the hosts led 7-6.

Early in the second quarter, Fruhbeis put Weston back on top with a four-yard touchdown run but Barlow had time to answer, coming in the form of Furrer’s 78-yard touchdown pass to Henry Shaban for a 13-12 lead at halftime.

The only scoring of the second half came on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Fruhbeis to Lawrence in the last minute of the third quarter. Ian Richling kicked the extra point and the score was final.

Weston finishes the season at 4-6 overall.

  • Victor Diaz

    A great win for the Trojans, congratulations to Coach Hassett and Staff, for bringing the kids together after a tumultuous and controversial season. A great Senior class, many of whom have been playing tackle football together since 3rd and 4th grade, and frankly have seen the sport evolve both in execution and perception over the course of their careers. These boys are a credit to the School and town they represent.

