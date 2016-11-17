The Weston Forum

Coach apologizes for remarks

By Rocco Valluzzo on November 17, 2016 in High School Sports · 3 Comments

Chris Pace, who resigned as Weston High football coach after making inappropriate remarks to his team during a pre-game talk, has issued a formal apology for his actions. — File photo

The Weston High football coach who resigned after making a “highly inappropriate” comment to his team has issued a formal apology for his actions.

Chris Pace, who was in his third season as head coach of the program, apologized in a letter to his players on Monday, Nov. 7.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to each of you for my word choice during one of my pre-game speeches,” Pace said in his letter. “In no way was the message to my players intended to offend or disrespect women or any other individuals. There was never any intent or literal meaning behind my statement. However, it was wrong to say.”

Weston Superintendent William S. McKersie issued a memorandum on Nov. 7 saying Pace decided he could no longer remain as head coach. According to McKersie, Pace will remain in Weston as a physical education teacher, and the district will provide him with appropriate training and supervision.

Dan Hassett, an assistant coach for seven seasons, including the last three as defensive coordinator, will serve as interim head coach for the remaining two games of the season.

Pace compiled a 12-17 overall record through this season. He previously taught at Park East High in New York and coached the football team at East Harlem High, where he started the program in 2012.
“As a coach I always try to teach my players life lessons and allow them to learn how to grow and become better individuals,” Pace continued in his apology. “As many of us have had the opportunity to grow from certain life situations, I will learn and grow from this mistake. Again I am truly sorry and I wish each of you the best in all that you do in life.”

  • Victor Diaz

    Seems to me Coach Pace is getting railroaded here. We talk about “teachable moments” for our students and young adults routinely. In this case, I believe Coach Pace has shown respectful and appropriate contrition, understands the gravity of his error, and deserves the chance to keep his job as Coach. Isn’t the chance to make amends, learn, and grow as valuable a lesson for our educators, as it is for our students? Would that not, in the long run, make Mr. Pace a better educator and leader of young men?

  • Noel Lafayette

    And we wonder why college kids needed counselling,cookies and self care sessions to cope with the election results.

  • Ian Montoya

    Coach Pace’s remarks included telling his players that they were going to rape their opponent’s girlfriends and burn their houses down. Not sure where the teachable moment is there.

