Weston selectmen appoint Ken Bernhard as town attorney

The Board of Selectmen met in a special meeting on Tuesday Dec. 22. The following were some of the agenda items up for discussion and decision:

Town counsel

The board unanimously approved the appointment of G. Kenneth Bernhard as town attorney, and Patricia Sullivan as assistant attorney to specialize in the area of land use. Both terms end on Dec. 31, 2017.

Bernhard, a partner with Cohen and Wolf, was town counsel in Weston from 2000 to 2009.

In 2009, Sullivan, his partner at Cohen and Wolf was appointed Weston’s town counsel by former First Selectman Gayle Weinstein.

Following Tuesday’s meeting, First Selectman Nina Daniel said she decided to re-appoint Bernhard as town counsel because his area of expertise is municipal law and he has been listed in the Best Lawyers peer review guide since 2013.

According to Daniel, Sullivan will be Weston’s assistant town attorney and will focus on land use.

“We will be able to use both of them in their areas of expertise,” said Daniel.

Appointments and resignations

The board unanimously approved the resignation of Jeff Eglash from the Police Commission effective immediately.

The board unanimously approved the resignation of David Levy from the Strategic Planning Committee effective immediately.

The board unanimously approved the appointments of Walter Shanley and Carole Berg to the Bike and Pedestrian Committee for a term to end Dec. 31, 2017.

The board unanimously approved the appointment of Shara Kolodney to the Children and Youth Commission for a term to end Dec. 31, 2018.

The board unanimously approved the appointment of Sarah Schlechter to the Conservation Commission for a term to end Dec. 31, 2019.

The board unanimously approved the appointment of Catherine Revzon as the Westport/Weston health representative for a term to end Dec. 31, 2018.

The board unanimously approved the appointment of Joy Peshkin to the Commission on Aging for a term to end Dec. 31, 2017.

The board unanimously approved the appointment of Leslie Riback as an alternate on the Board of Assessment Appeals for a term to end Dec. 31, 2019.

Property tax refunds

The board unanimously approved property tax refunds for a total of $4,010.32.