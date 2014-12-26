Weston man helps soldiers with Holidays for Heroes

Three years ago, Westonite Tom McCann spent Memorial Day weekend with his family at their summer home in Nantucket, Mass., like many other families — swimming, fishing, barbecuing. The ideal holiday weekend. But when he went home and watched the Memorial Day celebration in Washington, D.C., he saw wounded warriors from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center being honored and he became inspired.

The men and women honored were those who served in the military and survived injuries that left physical and emotional scars.

“I was watching this thing and it was the exact opposite of the perfect day we had, having all this fun, and these guys went to protect our freedom [so we can have] an amazing weekend like we do in this country — it seemed unfair,” said Mr. McCann.

After watching the ceremony, Mr. McCann “Googled” the wounded veterans, found them, and invited them and their families to Nantucket for a vacation like the one he has with his family every summer. From there, Holidays for Heroes was born.

Holidays for Heroes is a nonprofit that started as giving family vacations to men and women who are recovering at Walter Reed.

“I’ve met some amazing guys that changed my life forever,” said Mr. McCann. “They are all young guys that were in the wrong place at that wrong time. They’ve lost many limbs and are severely injured.”

Mr. McCann said that when these men and women are admitted to Walter Reed with their life-altering injuries, they are there for at least two to four years recovering. Many of their families, he said, are from other states, so they don’t have time or money to come visit. With Holidays for Heroes, these soldiers are able to have a fun family vacation experiencing the things Mr. McCann and his family do every summer.

A key contributor to making Holidays for Heroes a success is former Reddingite Jay Harmon, CEO of Cisco Brewers in Nantucket.

Mr. McCann said he has known Mr. Harmon for many years and when he started the Holidays for Heroes effort, Mr. Harmon and the staff at Cisco Brewers were behind him.

In the last three years, they have brought 26 soldiers and their families to Nantucket.

“Jay has been a big part since day one. He’s been the original supporter who jumped on board, and it’s been taken to a whole new level,” Mr. McCann said.

American Dream

In addition to the Nantucket Experience, Holidays for Heroes has a second mission called the American Dream.

The American Dream project connects the dots for soldiers to build their life after being in the military.

“I can’t help you get your legs back, but what do you want to do with your life?” Mr. McCann said.

In the past year, they have helped four soldiers start their own businesses. One soldier’s dream was to be a motivational speaker, so Mr. McCann connected him with someone to enhance his public speaking. Another wanted to be a builder like his father, but since he got hurt he couldn’t do that physically. Instead, he decided to do the next best thing — be a home inspector.

“We put him through school and he got all his certificates to be a home inspector. Someone donated $25,000 for a website for him and we hooked him up with the United States home inspection agency who joined on to be a mentor for the young marine and help him,” Mr. McCann said.

Holidays for Heroes helps soldiers financially to get started on their new path in life and reaches out to others in the field to help.

“We just connect the dots,” said Mr. McCann.

One guy even wants to be a brewmaster, he said, so he is going to connect him with Mr. Harmon to teach him about the industry.

“Whatever they want to do, we will find a person to help them out and walk through the process to help them achieve it,” Mr. McCann said.

In the past three years, Mr. McCann said, Holidays for Heroes has grown “extremely” fast on the island.

“All of Nantucket is behind it,” he said.

Now there is a board of directors with 14 members and an executive advisory board with influential people, he said.

“This is our third year, and now we’re off rockin’ and rollin’,” said Mr. McCann, who credits the success in major part to Mr. Harmon and the Cisco Brewers team.

“We couldn’t have done it without him, no ifs, ands or buts. They helped us jump-start this thing to much higher level and much faster than we could achieve on our own,” said Mr. McCann.

Looking ahead

Looking ahead to 2015 and the years to come, Mr. McCann said he hopes other communities take the idea and template created by the Nantucket Experience and do it in their community.

“We’re all for it,” he said. “There are way more wounded heroes that need help than what Nantucket can undertake on our own. The more people who would take this and take it to their hometown and do it there, the better,” he said.

Mr. McCann said the injuries people are suffering from aren’t just physical. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a huge problem.

Holidays for Heroes is more than just taking these guys on a vacation, he said. “We try to help these guys. Show there is hope, there is a future.” And then the American Dream project helps these soldiers transition out of the military and into a career they can have the rest of their lives.

Mr. McCann pointed out that 22 veterans take their lives every day.

“It’s a huge issue. Don’t give up, call us anytime, we’re there. There is a tremendous need out there, that is for sure,” he said.

Helping soldiers transition from the military to civilian life is apolitical, he said. People involved with Holidays for Heroes range from the farthest left to the farthest right, but “everyone is in agreement that these guys need help. It’s a huge deal and we just try to do a little part in it and it’s working out great.”

Mr. McCann said they already have this summer planned. They will bring three families to Nantucket for Memorial Day weekend, then another three for July 4 weekend and about half a dozen for Sept. 11.

For more information or to donate to Holidays for Heroes, visit holidaysforheroes.com.