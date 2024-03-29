Your most successful tips and tricks

She knows exactly how to do it: Losing weight healthily can be very easy if you know what to look for. doctor. Kristin Theis explains how to change your diet correctly and, above all, how you can motivate yourself every day!

The best weight loss tips from Biggest Loser coach Kristin Theis

Losing weight at home: How do I stay motivated?

Set realistic and clear goals: The trick to staying on track for weight loss is to set small, achievable goals. Instead of getting upset about the big number on the scale, focus on the small milestones along the way. These milestones are like small victories that keep your motivation high and make success more noticeable.

This plays a role too Time window important role. Set realistic and achievable goals for your weight loss program. It is important to be patient and focused long-term results To focus on them rather than quick solutions.

Away from the scale numbers and towards a better lifestyleto: Additionally, you shouldn't always focus only on pure kilo numbers. Instead of saying: “I want to lose 15 kilograms in four weeks,” you can, for example, work on walking for an hour a day and thus bring more exercise into your daily life.

Food Journal: Especially at the beginning of your weight loss journey, it's important to be honest with yourself. Journaling your meals helps you eat more mindfully, control calories, and identify problematic eating habits.

Also Fitness tracker or smart watch It can be motivating because it increases awareness of a person's activity and health. By recording steps, calories burned and exercise times, users can track their progress and set goals. A visual representation of exercise-related data and reminders can help motivate you to become more active and lead a healthy lifestyle.

How do I make an effective, long-lasting diet change?

Goodbye to fast food finished products, Instead, cook the food yourself: This means you can control exactly what ends up on your plate. You decide what ingredients you use and you can get creative without worrying about what's hidden in mystery prepackaged packages. Cooking at home also means you can customize your meals — less salt here, more vegetables there, to suit your tastes and needs.

Also try harder Pay attention to your feeling of hunger. Recognizing your body's signals and eating only when you're really hungry can help you avoid overeating and snacking episodes. Sometimes it's also a good idea to ask yourself: Am I really hungry or just bored or stressed?