World Cup 2021: Löw With many changes to DFB World Cup qualifying squad – Mueller’s plan revealed

Joachim Low announces his squad for the three qualifying matches in March. The filtration can actually give an indication of the EM band.

FRANKFURT – Between 25 and 31 March, the German national team will play three World Cup qualifiers, while at the same time it will be the last international rest period before the European Championship. Against Iceland, Romania and North Macedonia, many players participate in DFB *– The team will debut. The three clash squad is present National coach * Joachim Low announced Friday.

DFB: Löw plans with two teens in the national team – final decision in Müller and Co. has been postponed.

When the U-21 team was nominated for the European Championship at the start of the week, it lost my name to the two greatest talents in German football. The beauty of Musela* Florian Virts should participate in the European Summer Championships (June 11 to July 11) and be part of the senior national team for the first time, as Loew has already confirmed. Regarding the teens, Löw told RTL / n-tv about the teens, “I think you can already say we’re planning with both,” and the nomination of the two was “a good sign toward the championship.”

But Löw doesn’t want to make “any promises,” and this also applies to defeated world champions Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng. Although the trio is not currently a replacement, according to Löw, the operations must be known so that those who are rejected can merge in a short time in the event of a nomination. The national coach postponed the final decision to the final appointment in May. It is possible that the return of players who have been eliminated is only possible in emergency situations.

DFB: Next nomination without England’s legions – second-tier players can hope for

Due to the ongoing pandemic and virus variants in the UK, Löw may have to do without England’s legions entirely. Ilkay Gundogan, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Antonio Rudiger and Bernd Leno are not even supposed to travel to the first leg in Bucharest. “We are in a bubble, and when players join the game, there are always risks,” said Love.

German fans are hoping for a change in the tournament in the summer. Due to his announced resignation, Jogi Löw has nothing to lose and may cause surprises in the team. Especially players like Amine Younes, Kevin Folland and Lars Stendel* Hoping after a strong season to return with Löw's penultimate nomination for the team after 15 years in the position. Loew is already sure he will play a "great tournament" with his team. The procedure should be followed now.