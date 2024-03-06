March 6, 2024

Winning the slalom – canceling the slalom in Kranjska Gora – Feller wins the mini-ball – Sport

Heavy rain also prevented the slalom race in Kranjska Gora (SLO), so Feller won the discipline classification.

He can be happy to win the slalom discipline classification

Manuel Feller, who was declared the winner early after the slalom race in Kranjska Gora was cancelled.

After the giant slalom, the men's slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia also failed. Organizers from Slovenia said extremely heavy rain had completely destroyed the slope. The Islamic Salvation Front was working on a possible alternative, but was unable to find an organizer due to time constraints.

Feller wins small ball

So the only thing left in the slalom is to race in Saalbach as part of the World Cup Final. As a result, Austrian Manuel Wieler was declared the winner of the discipline classification ahead of schedule. He leads the slalom standings with 169 points, ahead of Linus Strasser (Germany) in second place and no longer possible to catch him.

With Loic Millard, Daniel Jol, Marc Rochat and Luca Erni, four Swiss qualified for the season final in the slalom. On the other hand, Ramon Zenhauser missed out on qualifying in 27th place by 21 points, and Tanguy Neff, who finished in 29th place, missed out on 33 points. Only the top 25 drivers in the discipline classifications start in Saalbach.



