MLB star Shohei Ohtani signs record-breaking contract with LA Dodgers

December 10, 2023

Toronto sports fans were allowed to dream for just a day or a few hours. A private plane made its way from Santa Ana to the Canadian city. And if some MLB insiders are to be believed, Shohei Ohtani was involved. The Japanese is one of the best pitchers in the world in baseball – and was looking for a new team after his contract with the Los Angeles Angels expired. According to media reports, the Toronto Blue Jays were also in the running.

When the aforementioned private plane took off towards the north, speculation and euphoria abounded. Will the Jays actually be able to land an absolute star? The answer is: No.

Because Ohtani wasn't sitting on a private plane, he was an ordinary businessman who had nothing to do with baseball. The disappointment in Toronto came to a head late Saturday night when Ohtani announced on Instagram: “I have decided to choose the Los Angeles Dodgers as my next team.” The 29-year-old also apologized for taking so long to make the decision, which sparked speculation.

The Japanese star stayed in the same city but changed his point of view. And the contract? It has historical dimensions. Over the next 10 years, Ohtani will earn $700 million. Never has an athlete been paid more in the history of North American sports. The Japanese, who has already been compared to baseball legend Babe Ruth, will be in the MLB for a long time. Blue Jays fans will get to see him after all — when the Dodgers visit Toronto next April. (Abu)