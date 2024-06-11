June 11, 2024

Willem-Alexander and Maxima in Atlanta

Jordan Lambert June 11, 2024 2 min read

Full show in the US: Willem-Alexander and Maxima in Atlanta

Brian Kemp and his wife Marty (left) and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at the State Capitol in Atlanta.

Four days in America

King Willem-Alexander (57) and Queen Maxima (53) landed in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday (June 10) to end a four-day visit to the United States. The Dutch royal couple were first greeted at the airport before meeting Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, 60, and his wife Marty Kemp at the state capitol in Atlanta.

Maxima was an eye-catcher at the meet in her bright red cape dress, which she accessorised with a silver brooch, red fascinator and red pumps. Willem-Alexander and Brian Kemp appeared almost identically dressed in a white shirt and light blue tie.

The Dutch royal couple’s Instagram account said they had internal discussions with the governor and CEOs of Dutch companies “about economic cooperation, mainly in the field of sustainable logistics”.

Maxima and Willem-Alexander later moved to the King Center in Atlanta, built in 1968. There, the two laid a wreath of white roses at the memorial to Martin Luther King Jr. (1923-1968) and then toured the museum, as several videos were shown on Instagram.

The royal couple met with representatives of the church community at the neighboring historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. preached. Willem-Alexander also gave a passionate speech.

The King and Queen of the Netherlands will travel to New York in the coming days. “The staff visit underscores the close ties between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the United States, as well as economic ties with the US states of Georgia and New York,” the royal family’s Instagram account continued.

