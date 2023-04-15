AEW Rampage #88 Results (including voting and videos) from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA on 04/14/2023

Loading… Loading…

All Elite Wrestling “Rampage #88” (Taping: April 12, 2023)

Venue: Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA

First broadcast: April 14, 2023 on TNT

Attendance: Approximately 3,300

After the introduction, today’s contestants Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Jim Ross welcome us to today’s issue. episode directly with the first match of the evening, as the opponents make their way to the ring.

1. Competition

IWGP Tag Team Championship

Tag team match

United Empire: Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) (c) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) Fletcher won by pin on Taylor after Coryalis.

Match Time: 09:24

Backstage we see a conversation between Mark Briscoe and Sonjay Dutt. Dutt tries to address Briscoe’s concerns about working with Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh by showing off the quartet’s new t-shirt. Mark Briscoe’s face is small and on the edge of his shirt. Briscoe doesn’t seem to be a fan of all this.

The new AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dox Harwood & Cash Wheeler) make their way to the ring for an interview with Tony Schiavone. There they explain that he signed a new four-year contract with All Elite Wrestling. However, this will be their last major contract as a wrestler as they will retire when the contract expires. They talk about their goal of becoming the greatest tag team of all time. Harwood also wonders why audiences love her.

Backstage, Lexie Nair interviews Hook, Isiah Cassidy and the Hardy Boys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy). They talk about Jeff’s comeback and he seems more humble and says he’s faced his demons. Matt then issued a challenge to the company (“All Ego” Ethan Page, Big Bill, Lee Moriarty & Stokely Hathaway). He invites her to the Hardy compound for the final elimination match! Matt Hardy refers to the match as The Firm’s Deletion.

2. Competition

8 Man Tag Team Match

Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh defeated ‘Man Scout’ Jake Manning & The Spanish Proclamation Project (Luther, Serpentico & Angelico) by pinning Briscoe on Manning after the Fraggy Will.

Match Time: 02:00

Afterward, Briscoe celebrated the victory alone and let his “partners” down.

3. Competition

Singles match

Daya Valkyrie defeats Amy Sakura after the road to Valhalla through Pin.

Match Time: 08:34

– As the match progresses, TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Leila Gray make their way to the ring.

After the match, Valkyrie is attacked by Grey, but Valkyrie successfully fights her way to Valhalla. Cargill then enters the ring and fights Valkyrie until Gray distracts her. Cargill uses this to allow Jadet to target the Valkyrie.

Advertisement for Joss the Assistant played. On behalf of Dralistico, he is claiming a shot at El Hijo del Vikingo’s AAA Mega Championship. The match will be held next week in Rampage City.

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Jake Hager) enter the ring and cut a promo. The trio turns to rap, poking fun at Billy Gunn and The Agleid (Max Castor & Anthony Bowens). Bad Rob ends with Hager’s love for the hat. After that, Gunn and The Acclaimed come out. At first they interpret a rap as a response, but they want to fight JAS and get into the ring. They hit the heels and grab Menard. Because he likes to talk about his hard nipples, Gunn likes to correct them with scissors. Fortunately, Parker and Hager kicked him out of the ring. Finally, the faces demand a 6-man tag team match at “Dynamite” against JAS.

The “Dynamite” program includes the following competitions:

All Elite Wrestling “Dynamite #185”

Venue: Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

Date: April 19, 2023

TNT Championship

Singles match

Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs Wardlow

Tag team match

Jamie Hatter & Brit Baker TMT vs. The Outcasts (Tony Buell & Ruby Soho)

6 man tag team match

Billy Gunn & The Acclaimed (Max Castor & Anthony Bowens) vs. Jericho Appreciation Society (Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Jake Hager)

Singles match

Jai White vs Commander

Also announced for the show:

* We hear from the elite

* Head-to-head confrontation between Chris Jericho and Adam Cole

What was missing from the “Rampage” episode? Mark Henry’s interview OK! Two opponents, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Shawn Spears, have some words. Spears, after letting The Pinnacle die, makes it clear that he is no friend of MJF and now wants to be champion. Finally Henry uttered the words: “It’s time for the main event”!

4. Competition

Singles match

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry defeated Shawn Spears by pin via roll-in.

Match Time: 08:59

After the match, Perry and Spears shake hands and show respect. The show ends with these pictures.

