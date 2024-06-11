Great Britain: Liquid cement thrown at election campaigner Nigel Farage

To some he is a loathsome figure, “Mr Brexit”, while others reject his New Reform UK Party. Nigel Farage is polarizing – and has now been physically assaulted again during a British street election campaign.

Your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is necessary as this consent is required as third-party providers for the embedded content providers to display the embedded content. [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “ON”, you agree to this (can withdraw at any time). This includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the United States, in accordance with Article 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this here. You can withdraw your consent at any time using the switch and privacy at the bottom of the page.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

EFirst there was a banana milkshake, this time it was freshly mixed cement: politician Nigel Farage has been physically assaulted for the second time in the current election campaign. According to British media reports, the 60-year-old was thrown by a passerby during a performance in the town of Barnsley (between Leeds and Sheffield).

Farage, “Mr. Brexit,” drove down the street in a double-decker bus and managed to dodge the flying mud mixture. The attacker, a man in a red hoodie, had “helped himself” to cement at a construction site on the side of the road. Also, the British A coffee cup also reportedly flew in the politician’s direction.

Then the construction workers caught hold of the cement thrower. According to the Daily Mail A heated argument ensued between the two parties. Alerted police arrested the assailant According to the BBC, it’s too late and established his personal details. He is said to be 28 years old.

Arrested in Barnsley Source: AP/Danny Lawson

Farage recently made an election campaign appearance during which he exchanged words and debated with listeners. According to the BBC, the group “Stand Up to Racism”, which called for protests against Farage, was later represented on the site. Police then instructed the politician to get back on the bus and not leave it, the BBC continues.

Mixed milk drinks were also popular

A few days ago, a young woman disrupted the election campaign appearance of a former Tory politician who is now running for the Reform UK party she co-founded. The woman threw a banana milkshake at Farage, staining the 60-year-old’s face and clothes. Criminal cases were registered against them.

Farage on a double-decker bus Source: dpa/Danny Lawson

On June 4, a milk shake was thrown at the politician in Clacton-on-Sea. Source: AFP/BEN STANSALL

… and hit on the head Source: AFP/BEN STANSALL

Farage joked about milkshakes in various social media posts. But it should also be clear that such actions do not leave him unscathed, especially since they always represent a security risk. In a statement, the 60-year-old was belligerent: “These people want to stop my election campaign. That will never happen. “

See also London is real in the Brent district Read on

Reformed UK (founded in 2018 as the “Brexit Party”, under a new name from 2020) likely in the upcoming British general elections According to studies It eventually got 14 percent of the vote. Farage only recently became personally involved in the election campaign; He has been the party leader since early June 2024 and is currently standing for election in this position. The election will be held on July 4, 2024.