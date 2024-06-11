Great Britain: Liquid cement thrown at election campaigner Nigel Farage

Campaigner Nigel Farage threw liquid cement at him
To some he is a loathsome figure, “Mr Brexit”, while others reject his New Reform UK Party. Nigel Farage is polarizing – and has now been physically assaulted again during a British street election campaign.
EFirst there was a banana milkshake, this time it was freshly mixed cement: politician Nigel Farage has been physically assaulted for the second time in the current election campaign. According to British media reports, the 60-year-old was thrown by a passerby during a performance in the town of Barnsley (between Leeds and Sheffield).
Farage, “Mr. Brexit,” drove down the street in a double-decker bus and managed to dodge the flying mud mixture. The attacker, a man in a red hoodie, had “helped himself” to cement at a construction site on the side of the road. Also, the British A coffee cup also reportedly flew in the politician’s direction.
Then the construction workers caught hold of the cement thrower. According to the Daily Mail A heated argument ensued between the two parties. Alerted police arrested the assailant According to the BBC, it’s too late and established his personal details. He is said to be 28 years old.
Farage recently made an election campaign appearance during which he exchanged words and debated with listeners. According to the BBC, the group “Stand Up to Racism”, which called for protests against Farage, was later represented on the site. Police then instructed the politician to get back on the bus and not leave it, the BBC continues.
Mixed milk drinks were also popular
A few days ago, a young woman disrupted the election campaign appearance of a former Tory politician who is now running for the Reform UK party she co-founded. The woman threw a banana milkshake at Farage, staining the 60-year-old’s face and clothes. Criminal cases were registered against them.
Farage joked about milkshakes in various social media posts. But it should also be clear that such actions do not leave him unscathed, especially since they always represent a security risk. In a statement, the 60-year-old was belligerent: “These people want to stop my election campaign. That will never happen. “
Reformed UK (founded in 2018 as the “Brexit Party”, under a new name from 2020) likely in the upcoming British general elections According to studies It eventually got 14 percent of the vote. Farage only recently became personally involved in the election campaign; He has been the party leader since early June 2024 and is currently standing for election in this position. The election will be held on July 4, 2024.
