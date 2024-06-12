Sure, Sauber hasn’t fared well in the last two Formula 1 races. But domestically in Monaco and in Canada there was an even bigger gap between Cho Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas. Zhou, who is currently fighting for his F1 job, may have had the worst weekend of his career in Canada. With the best will in the world, he cannot explain whence the fall of form comes.

For Valtteri Bottas, the situation has become clear in the last few races. He hasn’t complained about the feeling in the Sauber C44 over the past few weeks. He’s confident in pushing, and his demands are simple: “We have to keep improving, make the car faster. It’s not rocket science.” The other side of the saber garage sounds completely different.

Cho was frustrated: no control over cleanliness

From Monaco, Cho seems close to despair. His complaints in Canada are similar. It constantly slips on all four wheels and no change in setting brings relief. Instead, every small change has unpredictable consequences without solving problems: “It’s not a big control, there’s a lack of grip. It’s really very simple, but progress is not easy.”

Zhou crashed into the wall twice during training in Canada. In the wet first practice session he was able to point out aquaplaning, but in the dry third practice session he was unable to do so five minutes after his 2nd rear impact: “I wasn’t pushing too hard, I was running with a full tank and at the pump the car lost completely unexpectedly.”

This driving error is the cause of unqualified performance. It was the only dry session before: “In qualifying I was able to make good steps in one lap, but starting from scratch is difficult.” The result left Bottas in last place, 0.926s behind.

Zhou lapped three times in the Canadian race

It was all on paper for the race as both Sabers started from the pit lane after rain and a rear wing change. Cho looked even worse. In the first 23 laps he lost contact with the field in the intermediate stages and eleven seconds on Bottas. Logan Sergeant also fell behind Chow by more than ten seconds after the ride, who soon caught Saber. On lap 24, Zhou was lapped for the first time, but was given a lap behind the first safety car.

The slicks changed when the big disaster trail dried up. Bottas, who stopped early, complained that he had lost time as the track was still a little wet. Zhou, on the other hand, was actually replaced at the right time. The only undefined problem was when changing the tire and it stopped at 42.26 seconds. Tires are cold. Cho came out of the box without confidence. He didn’t dare push until the next stop, going a few seconds slower than everyone else.

If you compare the entire change order and subtract 40 seconds of standing time, you have 49 seconds left. When the second safety car came out, Zhou stopped again on lap 54 and now not only lapsed again, but lost both laps. He only got one of them back, so he was the only person folded and finished last.

Zhou believes: Saber will dismantle the car at the factory

“I had problems with all the tire compounds,” Joe said after the race. “The weekend wasn’t easy on my end. It’s definitely the worst weekend I’ve had. I’m never confident. That’s why we plan to check everything in the factory to reach that level of confidence that I show to whoever. What I can do.”

It should be noted that even in Formula 1 at least it is not impossible that a minor problem with the chassis can only be discovered after thorough testing at the factory. Zhou drove the last races with a chassis C44-04. “From my point of view, I don’t have the speed to do it this weekend,” he swears. “I drove under the thing, and as soon as I pushed, something happened.”

