“Der Bergdoktor”: Hans Siegel is drawn to Canada

Martin Gruber should: “Take a trip to Canada,” suggests Hans Siegel in an interview at the beginning of the fifteenth season for our reporter. He did not reveal in detail why Canada is the dream destination of “Burgedoctor”. Perhaps because you can ski better in deep snow than in the mountains around the Wilder Kaiser, which Martin Gruber and his brother Hans visit for a special winter ski tour. ZDF is likely to donate its most important series star, an exciting Canadian adventure of 2023 – as an alternative to a special winter that won’t exist in the future.

Article by digital TV reporter Melanie Kroes

It couldn’t start more dramatically: a seemingly silent little girl writing “HILFE” in the snow in front of the lonely mountain hut. Mountain doctor Martin Gruber (Hans Siegel) and his brother Hans (Heiko Ruprecht) moved here by chance. In fact, they wanted to recover from their stressful love life – instead, they now follow the kid to an unsuccessful skater and begin the rescue. Also in 2022, there will be an action-packed winter special at the start of the new season of “Der Bergdoktor” (Thursday January 13 and Already available in ZDF Media Library).

Stunning shots of the snow-covered area of ​​the Wilder Kaiser between Kufstein and St. Johann in Tirol have always been one of the biggest challenges to production. Especially when the film’s cast and actors are in unexpected lighting conditions in the icy heights around Ellmauer Stop, the highest peak in the 2,344-meter mountain range, you should take perfect photos. In the fight against subzero temperatures, you become a specialist. In an interview with TV DIGITAL, Hans Sigl, star of the series and on position on more than 100 of the total 140 days of filming each season, has two unbeatable tricks up his sleeve against the cold: “Exercise – and ignore the cold!”