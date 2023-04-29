Why North German Edeca Merchant Plans Cashless Stores

Merchant Edeka from Hamburg wants to create automated supermarkets without cash registers. (photo: PR)

George Meyer

Hamburg When vacationers shop at Sylt, they can soon feel as if they’re in a highly acclaimed Amazon Go store. But it’s not the Seattle retail giant who plans to set up a cashless supermarket in the holiday resort of Wenningstedt, but local Edeka merchant Jörg Meyer.

It uses technology from Germany for this purpose. Hamburg startup Autonomo provides him with the camera, software and artificial intelligence necessary for this. Customers can register via the app or with their credit card at the store entrance. Then everything they take off the shelves is automatically billed.

“The technology is amazing,” Kaufman-Meyer said. It is important to him that he can still have a say in the design of the system so that it is ideally tailored to the needs of the supermarket operator. Because Celt should only be the beginning.

