Augsburg-based robot manufacturer Kuka could almost double its profits

The Augsburg-based robotics and automation group has achieved a record-breaking performance this year. China and the United States in particular are boosting business.

Peter Mohnen brought something with him. At the beginning of the annual press conference, KUKA President held Friday morning Augsburg The size of a soup plate, flat, glossy, black disc. It is a wafer, a piece of silicon, that marked the beginning of chip production. The disc, as the story Mohnen wants to tell goes, represents all of their hardships Coca At the beginning of last year. “Each of our robots has a built-in chip that converts mechanical signals into electrical signals. Back in January, our supplier announced that it would not deliver even ten percent of the agreed quantity of these chips to us,” Mohnen explains. In April, stocks were depleted.

The German is experiencing pressure in the supply chain a job They are put under tremendous pressure in the year 2022. Kuka proves to be particularly stress-resistant in this situation. Never before in the company’s history has this amount been delivered, never before have so many robots been built, and never before have as many new orders been created in 2022. EBIT nearly doubled to €118.4 million.

