December 6, 2023

Who will you choose as Person of the Year 2023? – culture

Esmond Barker December 6, 2023 5 min read
Who will you choose as Person of the Year 2023? – Culture – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. culture

  2. Society and religion

  3. Current article

Contents

Taylor Swift, Barbie or Xi Jinping: Time magazine chooses “Person of the Year 2023”. Who would be your first choice?

Every year, Time magazine compiles a list of people eligible for the “Person of the Year” award. The American magazine’s editorial team confirms that elections revolve around the people or groups that had the greatest influence on global events.

The goal is to honor the winner who made the headlines — “for better or worse.”

Why was Putin nominated?


Open the box
Close the box

This will not be the first time that Putin has won the title of “Person of the Year.” In 2007, the magazine awarded the title to the head of the Kremlin. The logic at the time was that Putin had succeeded in bringing Russia back from chaos to the “table of global powers” ​​– at the expense of democracy. “He’s not a good guy, but he did extraordinary things,” said Richard Stengel, Time’s senior editor.

In 1938, the title of “Person of the Year” went to Adolf Hitler.


  1. culture

  2. Society and religion

  3. Current article

Most read articles

Scroll left


Scroll to the right





See also  Baltic states deliver anti-missiles to Ukraine +++ and Sweden shows increased presence in the Baltic Sea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Pregnant Emily exposed neo-Nazis – and got beaten up!

December 6, 2023 Esmond Barker
2 min read

Authorities warn of poisoning when combating bedbugs

December 5, 2023 Esmond Barker
2 min read

No flights before 12pm: Munich Airport had to halt operations again – due to freezing rain

December 5, 2023 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

2 min read

British petition calls for investigation into consequences of Brexit – EURACTIV.de

December 6, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

A week later: Britney Spears’ book about everything hits a million

December 6, 2023 Ulva Robson
4 min read

Wolf Hunting – Politics Instead of Science Determines Minimum Number of Wolf Packs – News

December 6, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

The Big Tennis Revolution: Will Djokovic’s 24 Grand Slam titles soon become history?

December 6, 2023 Eileen Curry