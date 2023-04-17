When fear becomes a disease – in conversation with Klaus Bernhardt

These are the typical symptoms of an anxiety disorder

In addition to feelings of fear, nervousness, anxiety, and panic in sufferers, anxiety disorders also cause a range of physical symptoms. It can vary in strength from person to person. Known physical signs of an anxiety disorder include:

dry mouth

arrhythmia

sweats

Chest tightness and shortness of breath

Dizziness

strong vibration

If you are experiencing severe anxiety, panic attacks, depression, or other mental health issues, be sure to seek help. Trust friends and family, and seek medical advice. under the phone number 116117 reach you around the clock On-demand medical service and patient service.

For anonymous help, you can also contact Telephone counseling under 116123 Heart *turned* face. For young people, parents and children, among others, it stands No. For grief under 116111 Available every day, anytime.

