WhatsApp: This is how you contact the support team

How can I send and manage letters and documents … March 27, 2021 at 7:00 pm If you have issues with WhatsApp, you can contact messaging service support. In this guide, we reveal how you can access WhatsApp customer service.

It is reputed as one of the most used messaging apps The WhatsApp For many smartphone users, it is now an essential equipment.

Some people now limit their connection almost exclusively to Messenger developed by Facebook. WhatsApp issues are all the more annoying when WhatsApp is either not working or not working properly anymore.

WhatsApp provides its customers with customer service limitations that are by your side in solving difficult issues. For business clients responsible for communicating with clients WhatsApp for business There is also separate WhatsApp support.

This should not hide the fact that WhatsApp cannot take care of every request in detail. WhatsApp now has more than 1.2 billion users worldwide, and its parent company Facebook cannot provide the staff needed for the free messaging program.

So the inquiries received to WhatsApp support are filtered using an automatic system, and in some cases they are answered automatically. If you still want to try your luck due to anxiety, you have the following options to contact WhatsApp support.

You can better contact WhatsApp support on the site than via the app itself.

Contact WhatsApp support via the website 1 Open whatsapp.com/contact contact page in your web browser. 2 There you can enter your number and OS in a form and your message in the contact field.

Contact WhatsApp Business support via email



There is a separate email address to support WhatsApp Business. You can write to WhatsApp customer service directly at [email protected]

Contact WhatsApp directly by fax or letter



You can also reach WhatsApp by fax at +1 (650) 543-7457 fax. However, this is not an explicit customer service number. It is unlikely that WhatsApp will respond to the support request there. However, in the case of legal questions, this is likely to be the case.

The same applies to the working address of the WhatsApp branch in Ireland, which is valid for Germany. You can reach WhatsApp by mail at the following address:

WhatsApp Ireland Limited 4 Grand Canal Square Grand Canal Harbor Dublin 2 Irland

Before you try your luck with WhatsApp support, you can search for a known problem solution online. A good starting point for this is our help page Solutions to most common WhatsApp problems.

