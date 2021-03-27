Stiftung Warentest shows the speaker that fits the room

Wireless speakers can replace your stereo system. This is the conclusion reached Stiftung Warentest. The consumer organization tested several speakers and provided information on which speakers are best for your living room, kitchen, or outdoor party. According to Stiftung Warentest, five trained jurors evaluated reproductions of classical and pop music, electronics, and language. Sound number, nature, bass reproduction, and stereo effect in our Wireless Headphones Listening Test. The listener should expect spatial stereo sound only when two speakers are working together.

For the living room

For the living room, it is better to choose large speakers. For example, Yamaha Musiccast 50. Two of these boxes replace the traditional stereo system. According to Stiftung Warentest, its sound also meets higher requirements. Music is usually transferred via WLAN, but Bluetooth can also be used.

Strengths: WLAN has a greater range of Bluetooth; It has a strong sound and is suitable for parties.

Weaknesses: Power delivery is usually necessary, with battery models mobility is only guaranteed to a limited extent due to its size and weight.

For the kitchen

Small models like Amazon’s Alexa Echo Plus are suitable for the kitchen. In terms of functions, it is comparable to large WLAN boxes, but due to its small size, it has poor sound quality. According to the testers, they look like a kitchen radio. Models who have voice assistants can also be asked for weather information or lottery numbers.

Abroad

It should be easy to use outdoors and on the go. Stiftung Warentest recommends Bluetooth Boxes. They are very different in shape and size, but always transportable. Thanks to the powerful battery, you can also play in the park or on the beach. The music comes directly from the cell phone via bluetooth.

Strengths: You’re on the move thanks to bluetooth and a powerful battery, easy to use and stream directly from your mobile phone.

Weaknesses: Looks weaker than WLAN boxes and has a shorter range.

For a WLAN Box Party

Stiftung Warentest has determined, among other things, maximum size and rating for wireless party-friendly speakers. Thanks to the power and volume of the bass, most wireless speakers in our test could really rock the party. Multiple individual funds can also be combined. Almost all models in the test are multi-chamber capable. Here the control app can send music to multiple speakers at the same time. Completely the same or different music is played in the living room and kitchen.

As another test by Stiftung Warentest shows, Smartspeaker Homepod mini and Echo Dot 4 differ in terms of sound quality and functions. Read more about this here.