Whatsapp is changing a popular function – it's about your photos

Whatsapp is one of the most popular messengers in the world, if not the most popular. Millions of people rely on the app daily to stay in touch with friends and family. Text messages, voice messages, photos, videos – everything can be shared via the app.

In order not to lose its users, parent company Meta always brings new updates to its main messenger to keep WhatsApp fresh. The popular functionality has now been greatly expanded. It's about using your photos – but there's a catch…

Whatsapp: a new function that affects photos

If you want to give your text messages a certain touch, just add an emoji at the end. Or he shares his feelings directly in the form of a meme or GIF. Whatsapp also offers the option to send stickers – and this is exactly where the new update begins.

Because now you can create your own stickers for WhatsApp – from your own photos. To do this, simply click on the sticker icon located on the right of the input field where you enter your message. A plus sign will then appear in the corresponding label field.

This is how you use the feature

If you select Plus, Express says you can select photos you've saved on your phone to turn into stickers. Particularly practical: If desired, Whatsapp automatically deletes people from their background. You can now enhance the look as you wish with text and emojis.

Also interesting: WhatsApp tricks and tips See also An ambitious NASA project: a laser beam will send small spaceships to distant stars

You can also change existing stickers by simply holding them down and clicking Edit. Once you send the sticker, Whatsapp automatically saves it in the sticker tray – so it's ready to be delivered again.

Not all WhatsApp users benefit

But there's a problem with the whole thing. If you have an Android mobile phone, you will not be able to take advantage of the new WhatsApp functionality. It's only available on Apple devices running iOS version 17 or later.