What does it actually do… | Finance and economics

What does he actually do… Nigel Farage, former Brexit campaigner Pascal Messer

This is how Nigel Farage likes to see himself: in an English pub where he can feel the pulse of the street. Photo: Acondo Arrizabalaga/EPA

He was neither Prime Minister of the United Kingdom nor a senior leader of either of the two dominant parties, the Conservatives and Labour. However, Nigel Farage has shaped British politics in recent years like hardly anyone else. This is mainly due to the fact that for seven years his political platform, and therefore his party, consisted of just one word: Brexit.

But now his political opponents can breathe a sigh of relief. With the conclusion of all Brexit talks at the end of last year, Farage’s political legitimacy also ended. Last week, he announced his resignation as leader of the UK Reform Party, as the Brexit Party is now called. He told the media that his life’s work had been achieved by liberating the United Kingdom from the shackles of the European Union.

Now Farage is returning to his indigenous roots. Before his political career, the stockbroker’s son worked as an investment banker for twenty years, primarily in the raw materials sector, most recently at Natixis. And again, even after his political career is over, he enjoys the role of the underdog. Since the beginning of the year, he has been the head of an unregulated British investment platform called Luck and Freedom.

After attacking the political and media establishment, it is now also targeting the financial elite. What stayed with him was his martial language. “Get your money back,” he declares in the explanatory video, in which he explains in detail how the decent citizen who saves money every year for the time after retirement is being robbed of the banks with their high fees. “It was not possible to make a decent return,” Farage says with a serious face to the camera.

Naturally, he is promoting his platform as a way out of the fee dilemma. Through daily newsletters on investment ideas and educational articles, he wants to help British people achieve greater success in the financial markets. But what he doesn’t mention in the video is that he also gets paid for his advice from his readers. An annual subscription costs £199 (about 260 Swiss francs).

However, his advice so far is not really original. If you were hoping for exciting stock tips: none. As a raw materials specialist, he is an outspoken supporter of gold – and more recently also of cryptocurrencies. “I’ve been talking to people on the street and of course in bars for years,” Farage says in another video. Many may wonder what the glut of central banks might mean for their money and investments. Knowing that many Britons have little knowledge of Bitcoin and Co., he also recommends a book about the “cryptocurrency revolution” from his own publisher.

Once again, Farage is relying on his recipe for success over the past few years. He acts close to people, preferably over a pint of beer in a pub, to present himself as a friend of the common man. In a country like Great Britain, which celebrates a strong separation between elite and rank-and-file, this might work again.

