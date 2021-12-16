Cristiano Ronaldo: The first picture of a baby bump! Georgina is so beautifully pregnant

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo (36) returns to the father again. On October 28 this year, Cristiano shared a photo with his 376 million subscribers on Instagram showing him in bed and face to face next to his beautiful girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (27). He holds two ultrasound images in his hand. The good news: the couple is expecting twins! In a new photo that Cristiano shared on Instagram, Georgina’s stomach now shows a small bulge.

His face Georgina Rodriguez, who will soon become the father of six-fold Cristiano Ronaldo, sends a kiss. You can see what a pregnant woman looks like in the video above.