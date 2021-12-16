Cristiano Ronaldo: The first picture of a baby bump! Georgina is so beautifully pregnant

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo (36) returns to the father again. On October 28 this year, Cristiano shared a photo with his 376 million subscribers on Instagram showing him in bed and face to face next to his beautiful girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (27). He holds two ultrasound images in his hand. The good news: the couple is expecting twins! In a new photo that Cristiano shared on Instagram, Georgina’s stomach now shows a small bulge.
His face Georgina Rodriguez, who will soon become the father of six-fold Cristiano Ronaldo, sends a kiss. You can see what a pregnant woman looks like in the video above.
Cristiano Ronaldo: This is known from Georgina Rodriguez
Georgina grew up in Jaca, Spain, near France. She met Cristiano at the Gucci fashion brand store where she worked. They met again a few days later. She said in an interview with the British newspaper “The Sun”: “Then we can talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside my work environment. It was love at first sight for both of us.” They became a couple. On November 12, 2017, it’s time: the husband’s dream daughter Alana Martina (4 years old) was born.
In addition to Alana, Cristiano has three more children: Cristiano Jr (11 years old) and twins Matteo and Eva Maria (both 4 years old). The names of the children’s mothers are unknown. Mateo and Eva Maria were born to a surrogate mother in the United States.
