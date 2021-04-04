World

Weatherwatch – After Easter there will be snow and frost – Meteo

April 4, 2021
Esmond Barker
Content

It gets colder during Easter and a little cooler on the nights. In the new week, there is snowfall on the plains and sometimes severe frosts.


The basics are in brief

  • From Monday evening, it snowed to the lower ground
  • More frost nights until Friday, some severe frosts
  • On Easter Monday, the westerly winds will revive at 50 to 80 km / h
  • In the south from Tuesday night North Vuhen a storm

Legend:

There is actually slight frosting on Easter Sunday and Easter.

Frostwarnung

Frost damage is possible

A cold front arrives on Monday evening, which leads to noticeably cooler air. The snow line descends to the plains. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the maximums range from only 3 to 6 degrees. Severe frosts should be expected at night. If it wipes off temporarily in one night, which is totally possible, the temperatures might drop to around -5 degrees. And frost damage is very likely.

Frost protection

How rare is that?

Winter starts in April every now and then. Just two years ago, a similar weather condition brought snow to the lowlands.

Gale winds

In front of the cold front, a gusty westerly wind blows in the north during Easter. The wind can reach 50 to 80 km / h in the lowlands. It is possible to reach 110 km / h locally on the peaks. As the cold air infiltrated Monday evening, gusts of wind can be expected in some alpine valleys. In the south, the stormy northern Fühn begins on Tuesday night.

Gale winds

In front of the cold front, a gusty westerly wind blows in the north during Easter. The wind can reach 50 to 80 km / h in the lowlands. It is possible to reach 110 km / h locally on the peaks. As the cold air infiltrated Monday evening, gusts of wind can be expected in some alpine valleys. In the south, the stormy northern Fühn begins on Tuesday night.

READ  Death penalty - Virginia abolishes the death penalty - News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *