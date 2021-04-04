Weatherwatch – After Easter there will be snow and frost – Meteo

The basics are in brief

From Monday evening, it snowed to the lower ground

More frost nights until Friday, some severe frosts

On Easter Monday, the westerly winds will revive at 50 to 80 km / h

In the south from Tuesday night North Vuhen a storm

Legend: There is actually slight frosting on Easter Sunday and Easter.

Frostwarnung



Frost damage is possible

A cold front arrives on Monday evening, which leads to noticeably cooler air. The snow line descends to the plains. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the maximums range from only 3 to 6 degrees. Severe frosts should be expected at night. If it wipes off temporarily in one night, which is totally possible, the temperatures might drop to around -5 degrees. And frost damage is very likely.

Frost protection

1/2

Legend: Top up your flowering plants if possible.

Rolf Brunner

2/2

Legend: Fruit crops can be watered to protect flowers from severe frosts.

Daniel Fisher



How rare is that?

Winter starts in April every now and then. Just two years ago, a similar weather condition brought snow to the lowlands.

Gale winds

In front of the cold front, a gusty westerly wind blows in the north during Easter. The wind can reach 50 to 80 km / h in the lowlands. It is possible to reach 110 km / h locally on the peaks. As the cold air infiltrated Monday evening, gusts of wind can be expected in some alpine valleys. In the south, the stormy northern Fühn begins on Tuesday night.

Gale winds

In front of the cold front, a gusty westerly wind blows in the north during Easter. The wind can reach 50 to 80 km / h in the lowlands. It is possible to reach 110 km / h locally on the peaks. As the cold air infiltrated Monday evening, gusts of wind can be expected in some alpine valleys. In the south, the stormy northern Fühn begins on Tuesday night.