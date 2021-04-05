Elections in Kosovo – Fossa Osmani is the new president of Kosovo – news

Fioza Osmani is the new president of Kosovo.

The 38-year-old parliament was elected head of state by the parliament in Pristina on the proposal of the ruling Viteveindusi party headed by Prime Minister Albin Corte.

And it won 71 votes, so the majority in parliament will win 120 seats. 82 deputies were present.

After her election, the politician, who also trained in the United States, called for a dialogue with Serbia to normalize relations between the two sides. However, the government in Belgrade must first apologize and bring charges against those responsible for the 1998/99 war.

Already in office on a temporary basis

Usmani has temporarily assumed her post since November because her predecessor, Hashim Thaçi, resigned on charges brought by the Kosovo War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague. Their mandate came to an end with the assumption of the new government around Prime Minister Albin Corte and his anti-establishment party Viteveendosje. It was evident that Vetevendosje won the parliamentary elections in mid-February.

Opposition parties and civil society representatives criticized an Ottoman election, saying that in a fragile democracy like that of Kosovo, it is not good for the president, prime minister and parliament speaker to come from the same party. Osmani is not a member of Vetevendosje, but he was on his list in the February elections.

Kosovo, with a population of 1.9 million, declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, which is not recognized by Russia-backed Serbia. Behind the scenes, the European Union in particular is pushing to resolve the conflict and is pumping billions into the region. All the countries of the Western Balkans are seen as candidate countries for membership of the European Union.