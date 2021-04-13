‘We are so bad at vaccination’

Formula 1 mastermind Helmut Marco criticizes the vaccination situation in Austria. “We lack the vaccine, the structure and the organization.” – At the same time he admitted that he had been vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

The Formula 1 Circus will visit Imola on Sunday. Ahead of the second race of the season, Red Bull consultant Helmut Marco had people stand and pay attention in an interview with NTV.

“Unfortunately we are very bad at vaccination in Austria. We lack the vaccine and the organizational structure.” Said the 77-year-old man, who had already received the first dose of the vaccine. “I got vaccinated regularly in Austria. With AstraZeneca. At first my age group was considered endangered, and now it is being dealt with. The whole thing is theater, it’s unbelievable,” Marco was visibly upset.

Most of the Formula 1 races will likely take place this season again without spectators in the stands. The fans’ chance at the Austrian Grand Prix on July 4 still lingers. “The chancellor’s last words were that the majority of the population will be vaccinated by the end of May. If this is the case, then the chance of bystanders is higher. You have to wait and see how things develop from day to day,” Marco said, “NTV”.

“In England they vaccinate 600,000 people a day”

Red Bull Racing is headquartered in Milton Keynes – UK. The vaccination situation there is much better than in Austria and other European countries. “Vaccination in England is advancing at an amazing speed,” Marco reveals. “They vaccinate 600,000 people every day.”

Their pilots, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, have already received their first vaccinations. Max Verstappen in particular can have a say in this year’s F1 World Championship. Red Bull is stronger than Mercedes this season.