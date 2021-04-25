First Division: Barcelona win – Real and Atletico fail

GT 1/7 Atletico lost 2-1 in Bilbao.

France Press agency 2/7 The advance on Real and Barcelona is now only two points.

France Press agency 3/7 The game turned: Barcelona scored a 2–1 victory at Villarreal.







Keystone-sda.ch 7/7 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane must now prepare his team for the Champions League semi-finals against Chelsea.

1. Atletico 33 games / 73 points

2. Real Madrid 33/71

3- Barcelona 32/71

Bilbao-Atlético de Madrid 2: 1

The Spanish championship race is more exciting than it has been in a long time. After Real lost points on Saturday, rivals Atlético are failing in the city as well. In Bilbao, there is a 1: 2 defeat for Medrillin. In the last quarter of the hour, Simeone’s side managed to equalize, but Martinez hit Atletico in the neck shortly before the final whistle. Thus, the leader’s lead in the table stays at two points.

Objectives: 8. Beringauer 1: 0, 77. Savic 1: 1, 86. Martinez 2: 1.

Villarreal – Barcelona 1: 2

Antoine Griezmann is in a really good mood! The French have already scored in their last two league matches – at Villarreal he is now amassing a brace. Thanks to the trio, Barcelona catch up with Real.

Objectives: 26. Kings 1: 0, 28. Griezmann 1: 1, 35. Griezmann 1: 2.

Huesca – Getafe 0: 2

Objectives: 20. Unal 0: 1, 52. Unal 0: 2.

Ünal hits twice: Getafe beats Huesca in the bunker duel( 03:10 )

Celta Vigo – Osasuna 2: 1

Objectives: 42. Aspas 1: 0, 64. Morello 2: 0, 77. Torres (penalty kick) 2: 1.

Seville – Granada 2: 1

Objectives: 16. Rakitic (penalty kick) 1: 0, 53. Ocampus 2: 0, 90. Soldier (penalty) 2: 1.

Saturday

Real Madrid – Betis Sevilla 0: 0

Of course, this doesn’t have to happen to the Spanish champions who are currently second in the table. For the second time in their last three matches, Zidane’s team cannot overcome a goalless draw. After the 0-0 win over Getafe last Sunday, Los Blancos are now stumbling over the Peticos defense in heavy rain at home. Real is showing offensive and uninspiring looks. By beating Bilbao on Sunday, Atletico Madrid could extend their lead at the top of the table over city rivals to five points.

Betis’ goalkeeper in luck latin: Real-Rodrygo’s cross turned into a shot on goal( 04:06 )

Elche – Lift 1: 0

Target: 32. Boyé 1: 0.

Painful collision: Levante Gómez was carried off the field by stretcher( 02:05 )

Valladolid – Cadiz 1: 1

Objectives: 14. Oscar Plane 1: 1, 64. Juan Cala 1: 1.

The Swiss: Sidi Yanko, who has already started ten league matches so far, is sitting on the bench in Valladolid for 90 minutes.

Sharing points in Valladolid: Cádiz defender has an easy game( 02:52 )

Valencia-Alaves 1: 1

Objectives: 84. Gediti 0: 1, 89. José Gaya 1: 1.

Valencia draws late: This is where “Swede Wayne Rooney” meets( 02:48 )

