First Division: Barcelona win – Real and Atletico fail

April 26, 2021
Eileen Curry
schedule:
1. Atletico 33 games / 73 points
2. Real Madrid 33/71
3- Barcelona 32/71

Bilbao-Atlético de Madrid 2: 1
The Spanish championship race is more exciting than it has been in a long time. After Real lost points on Saturday, rivals Atlético are failing in the city as well. In Bilbao, there is a 1: 2 defeat for Medrillin. In the last quarter of the hour, Simeone’s side managed to equalize, but Martinez hit Atletico in the neck shortly before the final whistle. Thus, the leader’s lead in the table stays at two points.
Objectives: 8. Beringauer 1: 0, 77. Savic 1: 1, 86. Martinez 2: 1.

Publish date: 04/24/2021 11:11 pm

Last updated: April 25, 2021, 2 minutes ago

