WB Games – Gotham Knights & Hogwarts Legacy 2022 Confirmed After All

Warner Bros. confirmed it again Gotham Knights & Hogwarts Legacy It will be released later this year.

Gotham Knights was originally slated to release in 2021, but just a few months into the year, it was pushed back to 2022. However, we haven’t seen much of the game in action since the delay, and a story trailer was only released last October.

Fortunately, the game is still on its way to launch later this year. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Keeler included it among a slew of highly-anticipated games in a Twitter thread following the company’s fourth-quarter financial results. Kilar has also included Hogwarts Legacy in the list of games due for release later this year. In doing so, it confirmed the previous WB statement about the release of the Harry Potter game and it appears that reports that the game will be delayed until 2023 have been delayed.