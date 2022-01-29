Free instead of €89.99: Premium membership is granted for life in the Photos app

BEST APPS FOR ANDROID, IPHONE AND IPAD January 29, 2022 at 07:00 A lifetime Pro membership to the photo editing app “PhotoAI: AI Photo Enhancer” costs €89.99. However, it is currently being abandoned. This is waiting for you.

We created this image with “PhotoAI: AI Photo Enhancer” by first removing the background from the image and then drawing it with a caricature. Next, we used the program to further expand it. (Source: Vertexshare Software Ltd / Netzwelt)

Lifetime Pro membership for “PhotoAI – AI Photo Enhancer” is currently available for free on Google Play and App Store.

It usually costs 89.99 euros.

The photo editing program offers many options, but it is not without criticism.

Over and over again it happens regularly Paid Mobile Apps and Games on Google Play and App Store for Free will. Sometimes you can save a lot of money doing this. So far, the pro-life membership in image editing program The program “PhotoAI: AI Photo Enhancer” is freely available. This usually costs 89.99 euros.

To take advantage of the offer, simply download and open the app. Then press “Options”. There you will find a diamond icon with the words “Subscribe”. Press and hold this button until the “Redeem Code” box opens. By this you givetickcoupon(without the quotation marks) and confirm by clicking ‘Done’.

Now the premium membership should be unlocked for you. You can check if everything is working by clicking on the orange “PRO” button on the main screen. This should show the message “You are already a Professional Member”. Clicking “Subscribe” in the options will give the same result.

attention: If you select the “Upgrade” banner on the main screen, you will end up choosing a different Pro Membership, even if you already received the Liftetime Membership with the receipt. Here you should be careful not to accidentally fall into the cost trap.

What does PhotoAI: AI Photo Enhancer offer?



The app gives you several photo editing functions, all of which are supposed to be powered by artificial intelligence. Among other options, these options are available:

Enlarge photos without losing quality

Fix blurry photos

Coloring black and white pictures

remove backgrounds

Turn photos into cartoons

In fact, many of the tools work quite well. Amazingly backgrounds are removed and funny caricatures are made of selfies. However, the app is not without problems.

For example, cartoons can only be saved at a size of 250 x 250 pixels, and sometimes loading images takes a long time and is unsuccessful even after a long wait and many attempts.

Cloudzwang



Wait for download? Yes, you read correctly. If you want to edit your photos using “PhotoAI: AI Photo Enhancer” tools, you have to first send the file to the application servers. This is not only annoying when the Internet is not available, but also alarming, because it is not clear what is happening with your photos.

Although the FAQ states that photos are not tracked or saved and then deleted within 24 hours, there is no certainty that this is actually the case. If you want to use the app, you should only upload the harmless images.

Is it worth downloading?



PhotoAI: AI Photo Enhancer offers various tools, some useful and some funny. If you want to try out photo editing software, the app is definitely worth a look. However, keep in mind that loading issues spoil the fun and you can’t be sure what will happen to your photos.

The app has been downloaded more than 10,000 times on Google Play. With 870 reviews currently, it has a rating of 3.3 out of 5 stars. Cloud requirements and long wait times have been criticized in reviews. It also states that Pro status will be lost if the app is uninstalled from the phone.

On the App Store, “PhotoAI: AI Photo Enhancer” makes a better impression. The app currently has 125 ratings and 4.7 stars.

