Water Conservation Measures in Canada: Dry Grassland Coupons

Municipalities in Canada have recently imposed restrictions on water use. Now, in some places, prizes are awarded for the ugliest lawn.

Vancouver dpa | A bone-dry lawn that turns yellow and yellow for weeks? The summer drought that worries many gardeners is said to be a source of pride for the people of far western Canada. Because of the prices now for ugly lawns – after the recent restrictions on water consumption. Several communities in the Vancouver area are asking citizens to send or post photos of their dehydrated properties. Canadian media reported.

In the small town of Port Coquitlam, for example, there are three shopping vouchers worth 100 Canadian dollars (68 euros) each or a 150 dollar voucher to win a garden party, according to broadcaster CBC. The communities of Abbotsford, Mission and Chilliwack offer discounts of $50 to $150 on water bills or gift cards of the same amount.

The CBC quoted Port Coquitlam public works manager Dave Kidd as saying, “We have a little fun doing it. However, officials don’t take it lightly when someone continues to water their lawn despite a recently enacted ban. Then they face fines of up to 500 Canadian dollars.”