Where are the games live on TV and stream?

The Basketball World Cup is just around the corner. Team DBB is looking for a medal. When and where do the games take place and who broadcasts them?
MUNICH – The 19th Basketball World Championship runs from August 25 to September 10. Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia are the three countries hosting the tournament this year. The games are divided into three arenas in the Philippines. Aside from the Philippine Arena in Bocao, the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City and the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila also serve as venues. Teams play at the Okinawa Arena in Okinawa, Japan and the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Basketball World Cup 2023: Who will broadcast the games on TV and stream?
Magentasport. Like EM, the streaming provider has also acquired the rights again. Fans can expect free games from the DBB team. Games without German participation, on the other hand, can only be obtained with a subscription. However, it cannot be ruled out that select games will still be shown on free TV, especially Germany games. Due to its huge popularity, RTL acquired a sub-license during the European Championships and showed some German sports live.
Basketball World Cup 2023: What are Germany’s chances?
It should be a medal – after all, it was bronze at the European Championships last time. National coach Gordon Herbert was delighted when talking about young basketball star Franz Wagner. “He has a huge influence on our game. “With him and Dennis we can have a two-headed monster,” said the 64-year-old. Wagner, 21, and experienced captain Dennis Schröder (29) are the hope of the team. .The Canadian will remain as head coach at least after EM 2025.
Betting providers see this a little differently and do not realistically assess the DBB team’s chances of winning the precious metal. Germany is ninth among the favorites at 1:25 odds in TiBico. America is ahead (1:1.9), Canada (1:6.5), France (1:9), Australia (1:10), Slovenia (1:13), Spain (1:13), Serbia (1:15) and Greece (1:17).
Basketball World Cup 2023: Mode
There are eight groups of four. Group winners and runners-up advance to the main round, in which four groups are drawn again. Group winners and main round runners-up advance to quarter-finals, followed by semi-finals and finals. There are also placement games.
Basketball World Cup 2023: All teams and sports at a glance
Group A:
Angola
Dominican Republic
Philippines
Italy
|Friday 25 August 2023
|Angola
|Italy
|Friday 25 August 2023
|Dom. Republic
|Philippines
|sunday August 27, 2023
|Philippines
|Angola
|sunday August 27, 2023
|Italy
|Dom. Republic
|tuesday 29 August 2023
|Angola
|Dom. Republic
|tuesday 29 August 2023
|Philippines
|Italy
Group B:
South Sudan
Serbia
China
Puerto Rico
|Sat 26 Aug 2023
|South Sudan
|Puerto Rico
|Sat 26 Aug 2023
|Serbia
|China
|Monday 28 August 2023
|China
|South Sudan
|Monday 28 August 2023
|Puerto Rico
|Serbia
|Wednesday 30 August 2023
|South Sudan
|Serbia
|Wednesday 30 August 2023
|China
|Puerto Rico
Group C:
America (United States of America)
Jordan
Greece
New Zealand
|Sat 26 Aug 2023
|America
|New Zealand
|Sat 26 Aug 2023
|Jordan
|Greece
|Monday 28 August 2023
|Greece
|America
|Monday 28 August 2023
|New Zealand
|Jordan
|Wednesday 30 August 2023
|America
|Jordan
|Wednesday 30 August 2023
|Greece
|New Zealand
Group D:
Egypt
Mexico
Montenegro
Lithuania
|Friday 25 August 2023
|Egypt
|Lithuania
|Friday 25 August 2023
|Mexico
|Montenegro
|sunday August 27, 2023
|Montenegro
|Egypt
|Sunday August 27, 2023
|Lithuania
|Mexico
|tuesday 29 August 2023
|Egypt
|Mexico
|tuesday 29 August 2023
|Montenegro
|Lithuania
Group E – “German” Group:
Germany
Finland
Australia
Japan
|Friday 25 August 2023
|Germany
|Japan
|Friday 25 August 2023
|Finland
|Australia
|sunday August 27, 2023
|Australia
|Germany
|Sunday August 27, 2023
|Japan
|Finland
|tuesday 29 August 2023
|Germany
|Finland
|tuesday 29 August 2023
|Australia
|Japan
Group F:
Slovenia
Cape Verde
Georgia
Venezuela
|Sat 26 Aug 2023
|Slovenia
|Venezuela
|Sat 26 Aug 2023
|Cape Verde
|Georgia
|Monday 28 August 2023
|Georgia
|Slovenia
|Monday 28 August 2023
|Venezuela
|Cape Verde
|Wednesday 30 August 2023
|Slovenia
|Cape Verde
|Wednesday 30 August 2023
|Georgia
|Venezuela
Group G:
Iran
Spain
Ivory Coast
Brazil
|Sat 26 Aug 2023
|Iran
|Brazil
|Sat 26 Aug 2023
|Spain
|Ivory Coast
|Monday 28 August 2023
|Ivory Coast
|Iran
|Monday 28 August 2023
|Brazil
|Spain
|Wednesday 30 August 2023
|Iran
|Spain
|Wednesday 30 August 2023
|Ivory Coast
|Brazil
Group H:
Canada
Latvia
Lebanon
France
|Friday 25 August 2023
|Canada
|France
|Friday 25 August 2023
|Latvia
|Lebanon
|sunday August 27, 2023
|Lebanon
|Canada
|sunday August 27, 2023
|France
|Latvia
|tuesday 29 August 2023
|Canada
|Latvia
|tuesday 29 August 2023
|Lebanon
|France
Second Group Stage: Main Round
The top two teams in each group qualify for the second group stage. There new groups of four are formed. Teams have their points from the first group stage. The two group winners and runners-up will advance to the knockout rounds.
Primary Round Group I
First group A
First group B
The second group is A
The second group is B
|Friday September 1, 2023
|First group A
|The second group is B
|Friday September 1, 2023
|First group B
|The second group is A
|Sunday September 3, 2023
|The second group is A
|The second group is B
|Sunday September 3, 2023
|First group B
|First group A
Main circuit board J
The first group is C
First group d
The second group is C
The second group d
|Friday September 1, 2023
|The first group is C
|The second group d
|Friday September 1, 2023
|First group d
|The second group is C
|Sunday September 3, 2023
|The second group is C
|The second group d
|Sunday September 3, 2023
|First group d
|The first group is C
Main Circuit Committee K
The first group is E
First group F
The second group is E
The second group is F
|Friday September 1, 2023
|The first group is E
|The second group is F
|Friday September 1, 2023
|First group F
|The second group is E
|Sunday September 3, 2023
|The second group is E
|The second group is F
|Sunday September 3, 2023
|First group F
|First group A
Main Round Group I
The first group is G
The first group H
The second group is G
The second group H
|Friday September 1, 2023
|The first group is G
|The second group H
|Friday September 1, 2023
|The first group H
|The second group is G
|Sunday September 3, 2023
|The second group is G
|The second group H
|Sunday September 3, 2023
|The first group H
|The first group is G
quarter final
|Tuesday September 05, 2023
|First group I
|The second group is J
|Tuesday September 05, 2023
|First group J
|The second group is I
|Wednesday 06 September 2023
|First group K
|The second group L
|Wednesday 06 September 2023
|The first group L
|Second group K
Employment Eligibility
|September 07, 2023 Thursday
|Loser in Quarter Finals 1
|Loser in Quarter Finals 3
|September 07, 2023 Thursday
|Loser in Quarter Finals 2
|Loser in Quarter Finals 4
semi-final
|Friday 08 September 2023
|Quarter Final Winner 1
|Winner Quarter Final 3
|Friday 08 September 2023
|Quarter Final Winner 2
|Quarter Final Winner 4th
Race for 5th place
|September 09, 2023 Sat
|Winner placement game 1
|Winner placement game 2
Game for 7th place
|September 09, 2023 Sat
|Loser Placement Game 1
|Loser Placement Game 2
Match for 3rd place
|sunday September 10, 2023
|Loser semi-final 1
|Loser semi-final 2
Final
|sunday September 10, 2023
|Winner semi-final 1
|Winner semi-final 2
