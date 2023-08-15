Where are the games live on TV and stream?

The Basketball World Cup is just around the corner. Team DBB is looking for a medal. When and where do the games take place and who broadcasts them?

MUNICH – The 19th Basketball World Championship runs from August 25 to September 10. Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia are the three countries hosting the tournament this year. The games are divided into three arenas in the Philippines. Aside from the Philippine Arena in Bocao, the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City and the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila also serve as venues. Teams play at the Okinawa Arena in Okinawa, Japan and the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Basketball World Cup 2023: Who will broadcast the games on TV and stream?

Magentasport. Like EM, the streaming provider has also acquired the rights again. Fans can expect free games from the DBB team. Games without German participation, on the other hand, can only be obtained with a subscription. However, it cannot be ruled out that select games will still be shown on free TV, especially Germany games. Due to its huge popularity, RTL acquired a sub-license during the European Championships and showed some German sports live.

Basketball World Cup 2023: What are Germany’s chances?

It should be a medal – after all, it was bronze at the European Championships last time. National coach Gordon Herbert was delighted when talking about young basketball star Franz Wagner. “He has a huge influence on our game. “With him and Dennis we can have a two-headed monster,” said the 64-year-old. Wagner, 21, and experienced captain Dennis Schröder (29) are the hope of the team. .The Canadian will remain as head coach at least after EM 2025.

Betting providers see this a little differently and do not realistically assess the DBB team’s chances of winning the precious metal. Germany is ninth among the favorites at 1:25 odds in TiBico. America is ahead (1:1.9), Canada (1:6.5), France (1:9), Australia (1:10), Slovenia (1:13), Spain (1:13), Serbia (1:15) and Greece (1:17).

The chemistry between Germany coach Gordon Herbert (right) and his player Dennis Schröder is perfect. © Soeren Stache/dpa

Basketball World Cup 2023: Mode

There are eight groups of four. Group winners and runners-up advance to the main round, in which four groups are drawn again. Group winners and main round runners-up advance to quarter-finals, followed by semi-finals and finals. There are also placement games.

Basketball World Cup 2023: All teams and sports at a glance

Group A:

Angola
Dominican Republic
Philippines
Italy

Friday 25 August 2023 Angola Italy
Friday 25 August 2023 Dom. Republic Philippines
sunday August 27, 2023 Philippines Angola
sunday August 27, 2023 Italy Dom. Republic
tuesday 29 August 2023 Angola Dom. Republic
tuesday 29 August 2023 Philippines Italy

Group B:

South Sudan
Serbia
China
Puerto Rico

Sat 26 Aug 2023 South Sudan Puerto Rico
Sat 26 Aug 2023 Serbia China
Monday 28 August 2023 China South Sudan
Monday 28 August 2023 Puerto Rico Serbia
Wednesday 30 August 2023 South Sudan Serbia
Wednesday 30 August 2023 China Puerto Rico

Group C:

America (United States of America)
Jordan
Greece
New Zealand

Sat 26 Aug 2023 America New Zealand
Sat 26 Aug 2023 Jordan Greece
Monday 28 August 2023 Greece America
Monday 28 August 2023 New Zealand Jordan
Wednesday 30 August 2023 America Jordan
Wednesday 30 August 2023 Greece New Zealand

Group D:

Egypt
Mexico
Montenegro
Lithuania

Friday 25 August 2023 Egypt Lithuania
Friday 25 August 2023 Mexico Montenegro
sunday August 27, 2023 Montenegro Egypt
Sunday August 27, 2023 Lithuania Mexico
tuesday 29 August 2023 Egypt Mexico
tuesday 29 August 2023 Montenegro Lithuania

Group E – “German” Group:

Germany
Finland
Australia
Japan

Friday 25 August 2023 Germany Japan
Friday 25 August 2023 Finland Australia
sunday August 27, 2023 Australia Germany
Sunday August 27, 2023 Japan Finland
tuesday 29 August 2023 Germany Finland
tuesday 29 August 2023 Australia Japan
Group F:

Slovenia
Cape Verde
Georgia
Venezuela

Sat 26 Aug 2023 Slovenia Venezuela
Sat 26 Aug 2023 Cape Verde Georgia
Monday 28 August 2023 Georgia Slovenia
Monday 28 August 2023 Venezuela Cape Verde
Wednesday 30 August 2023 Slovenia Cape Verde
Wednesday 30 August 2023 Georgia Venezuela

Group G:

Iran
Spain
Ivory Coast
Brazil

Sat 26 Aug 2023 Iran Brazil
Sat 26 Aug 2023 Spain Ivory Coast
Monday 28 August 2023 Ivory Coast Iran
Monday 28 August 2023 Brazil Spain
Wednesday 30 August 2023 Iran Spain
Wednesday 30 August 2023 Ivory Coast Brazil

Group H:

Canada
Latvia
Lebanon
France

Friday 25 August 2023 Canada France
Friday 25 August 2023 Latvia Lebanon
sunday August 27, 2023 Lebanon Canada
sunday August 27, 2023 France Latvia
tuesday 29 August 2023 Canada Latvia
tuesday 29 August 2023 Lebanon France

Second Group Stage: Main Round

The top two teams in each group qualify for the second group stage. There new groups of four are formed. Teams have their points from the first group stage. The two group winners and runners-up will advance to the knockout rounds.

Primary Round Group I

First group A
First group B
The second group is A
The second group is B

Friday September 1, 2023 First group A The second group is B
Friday September 1, 2023 First group B The second group is A
Sunday September 3, 2023 The second group is A The second group is B
Sunday September 3, 2023 First group B First group A

Main circuit board J

The first group is C
First group d
The second group is C
The second group d

Friday September 1, 2023 The first group is C The second group d
Friday September 1, 2023 First group d The second group is C
Sunday September 3, 2023 The second group is C The second group d
Sunday September 3, 2023 First group d The first group is C
Main Circuit Committee K

The first group is E
First group F
The second group is E
The second group is F

Friday September 1, 2023 The first group is E The second group is F
Friday September 1, 2023 First group F The second group is E
Sunday September 3, 2023 The second group is E The second group is F
Sunday September 3, 2023 First group F First group A

Main Round Group I

The first group is G
The first group H
The second group is G
The second group H

Friday September 1, 2023 The first group is G The second group H
Friday September 1, 2023 The first group H The second group is G
Sunday September 3, 2023 The second group is G The second group H
Sunday September 3, 2023 The first group H The first group is G

quarter final

Tuesday September 05, 2023 First group I The second group is J
Tuesday September 05, 2023 First group J The second group is I
Wednesday 06 September 2023 First group K The second group L
Wednesday 06 September 2023 The first group L Second group K

Employment Eligibility

September 07, 2023 Thursday Loser in Quarter Finals 1 Loser in Quarter Finals 3
September 07, 2023 Thursday Loser in Quarter Finals 2 Loser in Quarter Finals 4

semi-final

Friday 08 September 2023 Quarter Final Winner 1 Winner Quarter Final 3
Friday 08 September 2023 Quarter Final Winner 2 Quarter Final Winner 4th

Race for 5th place

September 09, 2023 Sat Winner placement game 1 Winner placement game 2

Game for 7th place

September 09, 2023 Sat Loser Placement Game 1 Loser Placement Game 2

Match for 3rd place

sunday September 10, 2023 Loser semi-final 1 Loser semi-final 2

Final

sunday September 10, 2023 Winner semi-final 1 Winner semi-final 2

