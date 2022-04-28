Photo courtesy of Arte aired on FUNKE Magazine Network.

"Re: Die Klima-Aussteiger" appeared on TV on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 7:40 PM. After the program is broadcast on TV, you can usually find it in the media library. On April 29, 2022 at approximately 12:10 PM, Aarti will broadcast Life Without Electricity and Running Water again.

"Re: Climate Imbalances" on TV: "Living without electricity and running water"

Roc Sandford moved to Gometrа, a Scottish island, because he wanted to make a difference in the world. Rock has amassed a fortune of over $1 million. However, he lives on the island with only the basics, which he bought 30 years ago to enable his four children to have a normal upbringing. They grew up and left Gumitra. Savannah now lives in the UK capital where she tries to live a carbon-neutral life. Matthew and Charice, along with their two children, Els and Billy, chose to live in a leaky community without access to running water or electricity. The family is self-sufficient in Wales. Matthew and Karis were both vets before they left. They quit their jobs to break the cycle of time pressure and consumption and spend more time with their children. On his island, Roc Sandford can be reached via email. Solar panel provides some electricity for mobile phone. However, there is no fridge or washing machine. He believes the world is on the brink of catastrophic climate change. On and around his island, he sees how nature is changing dramatically: many nesting birds have disappeared and fish stocks are diminishing. He co-founded an activist group and helped organize demonstrations in London from his island. He leaves Gometra twice a year only for important meetings and tasks. (Arti, broadcast by FUNKE magazines)

Re: Bad Climate on TV: Everything you need to know in one place

773 (“Life without Electricity and Running Water”) episode.

The theme of this story is life without electricity or running water.

Repeat on: 04/29/2022 (12:10 PM)

In: aarti

Production year: 2021

Duration: 35 minutes

HD: Yes

