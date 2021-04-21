Visual Studio 2022: Preview coming this summer

The Microsoft Visual Studio development environment is in constant development – the latest one has been released Version 2019 v16.10 Preview 2 -, but its latest 2019 release is still in its name. So it was time to find out who would succeed them. Amanda Silver, product CVP in Microsoft’s developer division, has published a comprehensive blog post on Visual Studio 2022. The first preview of VS 2022 is scheduled to be published this summer.
The next major release of Visual Studio will be faster, more accessible and smaller, as Amanda Silver is, targeting both learners and those developing solutions on an industrial scale. For the first time ever, Visual Studio will be a 64-bit application and the user experience will feel cleaner, smarter and more action-oriented. Most important impact of 64-bit shift: The main Visual Studio process (devenv.exe) will not be limited to 4GB of RAM. If more memory is included in the computer, more memory can also be used. Visual Studio 64-bit should be able to open, edit, implement, and debug even the largest and most complex solutions in Windows without running out of memory. At the same time, Visual Studio 64-bit should still be suitable for building 32-bit applications. In one Video on this page (Scroll down a little bit) Microsoft shows the new Visual Studio as it opens a solution with 1,601 projects and more than 298,326 files.
Visual Studio 2022 will be equipped with a modern user interface, full support for .NET 6, real-time collaboration, expanded diagnostic and debugging functions and further advances in productivity. Amanda Silver provides an overview of the new features In this post.
