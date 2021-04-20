Overwatch: Jeff Kaplan Leaves Blizzard

He was considered one of the most important characters in Blizzard and is now gone: Geoffrey Kaplan has left the company.

Overwatch director and frontman Jeffrey Kaplan leaving Blizzard Entertainment after 19 years. The iconic shooter hero was created under his leadership.

Kaplan was considered a particularly shiny person from Blizzard and one of the last great characters after figures such as Mike Morheimy and other Blizzard founders left the company.

However, Blizzard is also losing the hope of many Overwatch fans. In a Blizzard blog post, Jeff Kaplan says goodbye to the loyal community for the last time:

I I’m leaving Blizzard Entertainment after an impressive 19 years. It was truly the honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to create worlds and heroes for such a passionate audience. I I want to express my deep appreciation to everyone in Blizzard who supported our games, our game teams and our players. But I I want to give special thanks to the wonderful game developers who have partnered with me on this creative journey. Don’t accept the world as it seems. He always dares to see him for what he could be. I We hope you do the same. gg Geoffrey Kaplan

After Kaplan, Aaron Keeler will take over the leadership of Overwatch. He was also part of the original team, along with Kaplan, and was with Blizzard for 18 years.

But the bottom line is that Blizzard is losing another character and favorite of society. Now we have to come to terms with the fact that this never means again:

“What’s the matter, this is Jeff from Team Overwatch.”