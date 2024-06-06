US Will Not Abandon Ukraine – Uractive DE

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Normandy landings commemoration on Thursday (June 6). In it he compared the “dark forces” of 80 years ago to those threatening Ukraine and the West today.

“Dark forces never fade,” Biden said. “Aggression and greed, the desire for domination and control, the violent transformation of borders – all this is repeated and the struggle between dictatorship and freedom is endless.”

In a speech marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy, Biden paid tribute to the fallen and celebrated “true alliances. [, die] Strengthen us, I pray that Americans will never forget.

In February, Trump warned that the United States would not honor its obligations under the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to defend another member if it did not spend at least 2 percent of its GDP on defense.

“Isolation was not the answer 80 years ago, and it is not the answer today,” the US president said.

Biden said Russia’s attack on Ukraine was a “clear example” that the fight between dictatorship and democracy is far from over.

“We will not go. If it does, Ukraine will capitulate and that will not be the end. Ukraine’s neighbors will be threatened, all of Europe will be threatened.

“In their hour of trial, the Allied forces of D-Day [Tag der Landung in der Normandie] They fulfilled their duty. The question we have now is: Will we do ours during our probationary period?” he asked.

Biden will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday. All issues related to military and financial support for Kyiv will be discussed.

The Elysée Palace announced on Wednesday (June 5) that new announcements on financial aid to Ukraine would be made as part of a bilateral security agreement between the two countries.

He also confirmed that Franco-German armored vehicle manufacturer KNDS will open its first factory in Ukraine.

Rumors are rife that France is forming a coalition of countries to send military trainers. The Elysee Palace has yet to comment on the issue.

A press conference between Macron and Zelensky is scheduled for Friday afternoon (June 7).

[Bearbeitet von Alexandra Brzozowski/Rajnish Singh]