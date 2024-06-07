June 7, 2024

Frimpong strong: Netherlands win European Championship Test against Canada

Jordan Lambert June 7, 2024 2 min read

Bad Bankruptcy! Davis responds

The Netherlands team is warming up for the European Championship. Leverkusen’s Jeremy Frimpong was also impressive against Canada. Its star player Alphonso Davies from FC Bayern worked.

Led by the powerful Jeremy Frimpong, the Netherlands are warming up for the European Football Championship. Bonds coach Ronald Koeman’s side won 4-0 (0-0) in their first European Championship warm-up test against Alfonso Davies’ Canada in Rotterdam on Thursday.

After the lesson, FC Bayern’s star player wrote on Instagram after the final whistle: “Tough defeat tonight, but we are keeping our heads up and the next big challenge is on Sunday.”

Double winner Bayer Leverkusen’s Frimpong, the only Bundesliga professional in the starting line-up alongside Bayern’s Matthijs de Ligt, set up a goal from Memphis Depay (50th) and then scored himself (57th).

Van Dijk brings the Netherlands to a close

TSG Hoffenheim’s substitute Wout Weghorst (63′) scored the winner before Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk (83′) completed the scoring.

The 1988 European champions now take part in a dress rehearsal against Iceland on Monday (8.45pm), which will take place in Rotterdam with a tailwind.

In the European Championship, Elfdal will face Poland on June 16 in Hamburg. France and Austria, who topped a tough Group D, also await.

