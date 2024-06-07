Formula 1: Verstappen, Hamilton & Co. Worry – a disaster in Canada!

After the hot Monaco race, the next stop in Formula 1 is on the agenda. In Canada, Ferrari and McLaren want to continue in the same vein, Red Bull wants to return to the top and Mercedes is finally celebrating the feeling of victory.

But dark clouds are gathering on the horizon. And in the real sense. In the first practice something came from the sky. The entire race weekend is threatening to be wet – and the worst of the rain is threatening to fall during the race. Formula 1 is threatened by chaos in Montreal.

Formula 1: Chaos threatens in Canada

The first free practice session in Montreal hasn’t started yet and nothing has happened. Rain and hail make training impossible. Cars are now staying in garages – and this bad weather seems to be just the beginning.

Poor motorsport weather is forecast for the entire weekend. Heavy rainfall threatens to turn the sessions into chaos. Combined with the relatively new asphalt, Verstappen, Hamilton & Co are at risk of a violent collapse. Accidents are inevitable and cannot be prevented.

Heavy rain everyday

If rain and hail start in the first session, the Canadian GP could turn out to be a disaster. The weather forecast is very poor for Sunday’s race. Heavy rain is expected again for FP2 and the third practice session (6:30 pm CEST). After dry qualifying, a 90 percent chance of rain is forecast for the race, with some strong winds.

Silver Line on the Horizon: In Montreal, people are familiar with this kind of weather. Canadians will do everything they can to prevent Formula 1 racing from being a disaster.