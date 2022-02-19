US court orders Trump and his sons to testify under oath

Former US President Donald Trump and two of his sons must answer questions under oath in a lawsuit over possible fraudulent business practices.

A New York judge ruled Thursday that the 75-year-old Republican, his son Donald Jr and his daughter Ivanka Trump must face questioning within 21 days.

Lawyers for the Trump family have tried to prevent this, arguing that Attorney General Letitia James, a member of the Democratic Party, was biased toward the former White House chief.

According to media reports, Trump can appeal the decision and refuse to testify if he would otherwise incriminate himself. His son Eric, who was already required to testify under oath in this matter, exercised this right during interrogation.

The accusation: fraudulent business practices

Trump’s corporate empire is under investigation in a civil complaint filed by Attorney General James and a criminal investigation by the New York City Attorney General’s office. This accuses the group of fraudulent business practices. James explained that the goal of these practices is to obtain “a variety of economic benefits,” such as insurance coverage or tax deductions.

Legend: Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter Ivanka Trump can be seen in this 2013 photo. Now you have to face questioning.

Keystone / Archive



According to James, Trump and the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading financial reports for economic gain. It also relates to the suspicion that the Trump company provided false information about the value of real estate. Donald Trump is the founder of the Trump Organization, and his two sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump are the vice presidents of the company’s group, which is primarily active in the real estate sector.