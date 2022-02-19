1/6 Donald Trump must testify under oath in court.

In the legal dispute over possible fraudulent business practices, former US President Donald Trump, 75, and two of his sons have to answer questions under oath. A New York judge ruled Thursday that the 75-year-old Republican, his son Donald Jr., 44, and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, 40, must face questioning within 21 days.

Lawyers for the Trump family have tried to prevent this, arguing that Attorney General Letitia James, 63, a member of the Democratic Party, was biased toward the former White House chief.

If convicted, Trump can refuse to testify

According to media reports, Trump can appeal the decision and refuse to testify if he would otherwise incriminate himself. His son Eric Trump, 38, who had to testify under oath in the matter, exercised that right while being questioned.

The Trump Corporation empire is under investigation by a civil complaint filed by Attorney General James and a criminal investigation by the New York City Attorney General’s office. This accuses the group of fraudulent business practices.

Did Trump get “economic benefits”?

James explained that the goal of these practices is to obtain “a variety of economic benefits,” such as insurance coverage or tax deductions.

According to James, Trump and the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading financial reports for economic gain. It also relates to the suspicion that the Trump company provided false information about the value of real estate.