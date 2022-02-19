World

Trump must testify under oath

February 19, 2022
Esmond Barker

    Donald Trump must testify under oath in court.

    So should his daughter Ivanka Trump (right) and son Donald Trump Jr (left).

    Trump tried to block a statement.

    However, if the Trumps incriminate themselves with the statement, they can refuse to make the statement.

In the legal dispute over possible fraudulent business practices, former US President Donald Trump, 75, and two of his sons have to answer questions under oath. A New York judge ruled Thursday that the 75-year-old Republican, his son Donald Jr., 44, and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, 40, must face questioning within 21 days.

Lawyers for the Trump family have tried to prevent this, arguing that Attorney General Letitia James, 63, a member of the Democratic Party, was biased toward the former White House chief.

