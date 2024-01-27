US and UK airstrikes on Houthi port

The America And England Must read Houthi In Yemen Two airstrikes were carried out on the Red Sea port of Ras Isa. Houthi TV reported more details Al-Masira Initially there was no Saturday. According to operator and commodities trader Trafigura, on Friday, the tanker “Marlin Luanda” was hit by a missile in the Red Sea. A tank on the starboard side caught fire, Trafigura said Saturday.

The fire is being extinguished using the equipment on board. None of the crew was injured.

➤ Find out about current developments in Israel with our live ticker

American ships assisted

The US military said Marlin Luanda, flying the flag of the Marshall Islands, sent a distress call. USS Carney and other ships assisted the tanker.