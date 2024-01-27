January 27, 2024

US and UK airstrikes on Houthi port

Jordan Lambert January 27, 2024 2 min read

The America And England Must read Houthi In Yemen Two airstrikes were carried out on the Red Sea port of Ras Isa. Houthi TV reported more details Al-Masira Initially there was no Saturday. According to operator and commodities trader Trafigura, on Friday, the tanker “Marlin Luanda” was hit by a missile in the Red Sea. A tank on the starboard side caught fire, Trafigura said Saturday.

The fire is being extinguished using the equipment on board. None of the crew was injured.

American ships assisted

The US military said Marlin Luanda, flying the flag of the Marshall Islands, sent a distress call. USS Carney and other ships assisted the tanker.

About eight hours after the attack, the U.S. military said it destroyed a Houthi anti-ship missile that was ready to launch. US Central Command did not initially provide further details.

Houthi missiles hit cargo ships

The Iran-allied Houthis have launched drones and missiles at cargo ships in their territory since November 19. They want to support the radical Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Many cruise lines have stopped sailing through the Red Sea and now accept longer, more expensive voyages around Africa.

at Yemen One of the most important shipping routes for world trade, goods from the Indian Ocean reach the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal in Egypt. The US and Britain have launched multiple military strikes against Houthi positions in recent weeks in response to the attack.

