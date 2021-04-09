United Kingdom: TVK online supermarket receives a £ 3.5m investment

Britain’s largest online vegan supermarket and subscription service provider TheVeganKind (TVK) has secured £ 3.5m in Series A financing from Literacy Capital Plc. Believer. According to the company, this is the UK’s largest vegan retail financing round to date.

Founders Scott and Caris McCulloch, a couple, started TheVeganKind in 2013 after discovering it was hard to find vegan bargains on the shopping streets. An online vegan supermarket followed in 2016, with TheVeganKind.com now registering an average of 200,000 visits per month.

TVK’s mission is to “provide an affordable vegetarian lifestyle, provide world-class customer service and offer the widest range of products to show how easy it is to be a vegetarian”. TVK started out in a two-bedroom apartment in Glasgow and moved into its new 35,000 square meter warehouse in October 2020 to be able to offer nearly 6,000 herbal products that can be delivered the next day seven days a week.

As part of literacy education Capital Plc. Under an investment of £ 3.5 million, the company will be expanded at short notice to support the existing team in further business development.

Related