The destroyed ‘thermal dome’ keeps records of the highest temperatures in North America

a “thermal dome” Temperatures soared to new highs over western Canada and the Pacific Northwest of the United States, prompting warnings of warming temperatures from Oregon to the Canadian Arctic on Sunday.

More than 40 new temperature rises Taken in British Columbia Also at Whistler Ski Resort on weekends. The high pressure ridge trapping warm air in the region is expected to continue to break records throughout the week.

Environment Canada Issuance of notifications for British Columbia, Alberta, parts of Saskatchewan, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories.

The warnings stated that “a long, dangerous and historic heat wave will continue this week.”

“High afternoon temperatures will rise today (Sunday) into the mid-30s, peaking at 40°C in some areas by midweek.”

These temperatures are 10-15°C hotter than normal.

In order to put climate extremes in the right light, we measure the average value. Sigma is the standard deviation of the normal distribution of expected values. In this case, the maximum heat dome is 4.4 – which means it’s outside 99.99% of the expected values ​​or a 1/10,000 + (1/2) chance pic.twitter.com/8raIMAngkg – Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) 27. June 2021

The US Weather Service issued a similar warning of a “dangerous heat wave” that could see record temperatures in parts of Washington and Oregon above 30 degrees Fahrenheit above normal.

“The historic heat wave will continue for most of next week in the Northwest, with many daily, monthly and even all-time records likely.” She said in a statement.

Monday is expected to be the hottest day in major cities like Seattle and Portland, with record levels in both cities.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Canada was 45 °C (113 °F) in two cities in southeastern Saskatchewan on July 5, 1937. It was breached on June 27 as the current hotspot in Leighton, British Columbia – about 250 kilometers (155 miles) . Northeast Vancouver – It reached 46.1 degrees Celsius (114.98 degrees Fahrenheit).

A severe heat wave is rising in the northwest and will intensify in the coming days. Read Tweet embedA new blog on what to know when temperature drifts intensify.https://t.co/tovaXyVlc0 pic.twitter.com/rL4RY0EvA5 -weathermodels.com (@weathermodels_) 26. June 2021

The expected temperatures in Sun-Mon over PacNW are so extreme that I think people are having a hard time putting it into context. There is still some uncertainty, but the sites along the I-5 corridor from Medford to Seattle have the potential to *smash* all records. #ORwx #bad pic.twitter.com/W9yr7XXxLF – Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) 23. June 2021

“I’d like to break a record, but it’s like breaking it and breaking it,” David Phillips, chief climate scientist at Environment Canada, told CTV.

Parts of western Canada are warmer than Dubai.

The risk of wildfires is high and water levels in lakes and rivers are low.

Stores have reportedly sold out portable air conditioners and fans, while cities have opened emergency cooling centers and plenty of fans. COVID-19 Vaccination clinics have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, British Columbia Electricity said demand for electricity rose to record levels as residents tried to stay calm.

© AFP