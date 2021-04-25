United Kingdom: Police solve illegally felled trees

For more than a month, the police have been trying to clarify this case: In the county of Surrey in southern England, someone has been cutting trees at random. It has already been reduced up to 60. Now it has been caught.

IIn the UK, the police are on the verge of resolving a mysterious case. For more than a month, she had been searching for a stranger who had cut 50 to 60 trees without permission in the southern province of Surrey. Now a 24-year-old has been arrested, according to the BBC.

The series of illegal cutting was noticed near the River Thames on March 21, after several trees were sawn over a distance of three kilometers. There was no delay in the traffic just, among other things. The destruction also caused concern because some trees were planted in memory of the missing relatives, according to reports “guardian”. Many trees are also fully grown and several meters high. The perpetrator also appears to have acted indiscriminately.

Here you will find content from Facebook In order to interact with or view content from Facebook and other social networks, we need your consent. Social networking activation

Since then, the police are increasingly patrolling the road. Also, more than 1000 people have joined the Facebook group – the Elbridge Tree Patrol – Together to arrest the perpetrator, BBC reports on. They also patrolled at night to protect the trees.

In fact, evidence from locals, including recordings from surveillance cameras, on a license plate eventually led to the man’s arrest. According to British media reports, an electric saw and sawdust were seized in the 24-year-old suspect’s truck, according to the BBC.

Here you will find content from Facebook In order to interact with or view content from Facebook and other social networks, we need your consent. Social networking activation

The motive behind these actions is said to remain unclear. “We continue to collect the evidence that we have,” said Detective Burt Dean.Sky News“Adapted. The suspect is said to be still in detention.