The $ 1,794 coin was auctioned for $ 840,000

eOne of the first US dollar coins from 1794 was auctioned for $ 840,000. The rare copper coin, a prototype of a late silver dollar, was one of the first coins produced at the then-new Philadelphia mint, the Heritage Auctions announced Saturday (local time) in Dallas, Texas. The coin, from the collection of an American businessman, was initially estimated at between $ 350,000 and $ 500,000.

The so-called “flowing hair dollar without stars” is inscribed in the foreground with poetry of freedom, the goddess of freedom. However, the copper predecessor lacked the subsequent typical stars on the edge of dollar coins.

Especially well-preserved “flowing hair” silver coins sold to millions at previous auctions in the United States.