United Kingdom: National Health Service to offer personalized cancer vaccines to patients

The UK is on the cusp of a new era in the fight against cancer with the introduction of personalized vaccines National Health Service (Nohs). These vaccines are designed for patients who have already had cancer surgery to prevent the disease from coming back.

Innovative process Genetic material from a patient’s tumor is used to develop a tailor-made vaccine to strengthen the immune system against cancer cells. Elliot Pfebve, a 55-year-old father of four with bowel cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, was the first patient to receive the breakthrough treatment. His experience is what the British press is calling a “historic moment” in the medical landscape.

Although the technology is still in development and no vaccine has been approved by health authorities, Leaders of the NHS They have expressed their determination to make these new treatments as widely available as possible and give new hope to cancer patients.

Also read other news about Nova News

Click here and get updates on WhatsApp

Follow us on Nova News social channels Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, telegram