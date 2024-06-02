June 2, 2024

United Kingdom: National Health Service to offer personalized cancer vaccines to patients

Jordan Lambert June 2, 2024 1 min read

The UK is on the cusp of a new era in the fight against cancer with the introduction of personalized vaccines National Health Service (Nohs). These vaccines are designed for patients who have already had cancer surgery to prevent the disease from coming back.

Innovative process Genetic material from a patient’s tumor is used to develop a tailor-made vaccine to strengthen the immune system against cancer cells. Elliot Pfebve, a 55-year-old father of four with bowel cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, was the first patient to receive the breakthrough treatment. His experience is what the British press is calling a “historic moment” in the medical landscape.

Although the technology is still in development and no vaccine has been approved by health authorities, Leaders of the NHS They have expressed their determination to make these new treatments as widely available as possible and give new hope to cancer patients.

Also read other news about Nova News

Click here and get updates on WhatsApp

Follow us on Nova News social channels Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, telegram

See also  The Governor General of Canada inaugurates the Book Fair

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“He’s my best friend”: Man travels across Canada with his goat

June 2, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Britain’s income growth has lagged behind other countries under Conservative rule, according to a think tank.

June 1, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Canadian farmer supplies millions of potatoes

June 1, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

1 min read

GB News: Opinion-driven news business

June 2, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Report: A Chinese probe successfully landed on the moon Sciences

June 2, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Early fast cars are only stopped by a BVB star

June 2, 2024 Eileen Curry
1 min read

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro: Tensor G4 specifications leaked and disappointing early benchmarks in hands-on

June 2, 2024 Gilbert Cox